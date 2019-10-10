Oppenheimer To Host Houston Oncology Summit At The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – will host its Houston Oncology Summit on October 17, 2019 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The agenda includes presentations from notable scientists and researchers at MD Anderson and leading oncology companies. Additionally, the dinner reception will feature The Checkmates, a band of top MD Anderson surgeons and executives, who will perform live to raise funds for MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital.

Oppenheimer is honored to help raise funds for the hospital and will be directing all donations from the summit to the pediatric oncology center at MD Anderson. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the United States and MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital was the first pediatric oncology intensive care center in the US and continues to provide treatments and drugs for children with cancer that are not provided anywhere else. More information on donating can be found here.

"This exciting event represents another example of our commitment to deliver opportunities for dialogue between investors, companies and KOLs in unique settings. Topping off the day will be a special performance by The Checkmates to raise money for MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Hospital," said Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. "The hospital's mission is to give hope to those battling cancer and provide the best possible care for children, while supporting the entire family and the money we raise on October 17 will help those battling this devastating disease."

Company presentations include Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Immuneering, Marker Therapeutics, Iovance, Cue Biopharma, Gamida Cell and Tvardi Therapeutics. Additionally, several esteemed MD Anderson faculty members will offer insights on important trends in oncology, including:

Jennifer Wargo, M.D., M.M.Sc – Associate Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology & Department of Genomic Medicine

Philip Jones, Ph.D. – VP, Therapeutics Discovery, Institute for Applied Cancer Science (IACS)

Katy Rezvani, M.D., Ph.D. – Professor, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation, Director of Translational Research

Eduardo Vilar-Sanchez, M.D., Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Cancer Prevention

Hussein Tawbi, M.D., Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Director of Melanoma Clinical Research and Early Drug Development

Elizabeth Burton, MBA – Director, Research Planning & Development, Surgical Oncology

Ferran Prat, Ph.D., J.D. – Vice President of Strategic Industry Ventures

"Providing our clients access to innovative oncology companies allows them to better understand what's driving this important industry," added Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer. "Our goal is to foster collaboration between smart investors and the companies paving the way in terms of oncology research, development and treatments."

Oppenheimer life sciences analysts include:

Matt Biegler, Senior Analyst covering Emerging Biotechnology

Mark Breidenbach, Ph.D., Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Kevin DeGeeter, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Leland Gershell, M.D., Ph.D, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Justin Kim, Senior Analyst covering Biotechnolog

Jay Olson, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biopharmaceuticals

Esther Rajavelu, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

, Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotech and Specialty Pharmaceuticals Hartaj Singh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Silvan Tuerkcan, Ph.D., Senior Analyst covering Biotechnology

Upcoming Oppenheimer events include the FinTech, Blockchain & AI: Disruptive Innovation Summit on November 12, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, and the 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17-18, 2020.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

