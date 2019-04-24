OPPO Crowned Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand in Premium Segment

There were many factors behind this staggering growth rate, including the entry into several markets as well as new carrier partners. In the last year, OPPO has undertaken an aggressive expansion plan that included significant investments in the Middle East. The company began operations in Saudi Arabia for the first time and opened its second regional hub for the Middle East within the UAE. As a crucial growth market for OPPO and part of its global expansion strategy, the company also recently launched its new product series Reno in the UAE- the first international market to introduce the series outside of China. During the Reno Series unveil, OPPO also announced a new "OPPO MEA 5G Landing Project" with leading regional carriers Etisalat and Zain.

As of last year, OPPO started to adjust its product line in the region by offering mid to high-end products. The highlight of the year for the company, and many in the smartphone industry, was the amazing OPPO Find X. Launched in Paris's stunning Louvre Museum, the Find X captured the imagination with its Panoramic Arc Screen and delightful pop camera, not forgetting its acclaimed sleek design.

In addition to the Find X, also notable is the success of OPPO's R Series, including highly successful OPPO R17 Pro (RX17 Pro) smartphones launched in late 2018. The stunning gradient designs and 'Ultra Night Mode' camera proved hugely popular to OPPO fans as well as those new to the brand.

Speaking of markets, driven by strong market positions in China, OPPO's newly launched countries have contributed to the outstanding result. Apart from the Middle East, these included the entry into European markets such as France, Spain, Italy, and The Netherlands. All in all, this increased OPPO's total number of markets above 40 for the first time. Reinforcing these new market entries, OPPO announced several new carrier relationships, including Telefonica in Spain and Orange in France, as well as partnerships with leading retailers that all enhance the marketing and service concerning OPPO smartphones.

Looking ahead, Counterpoint estimate that the premium smartphone segment will continue to grow in double digits while going forward, while the next growth cycle in the premium segment will be driven by the emergence of commercially available 5G smartphones. This bodes well for OPPO as it is set to further strengthen its product portfolio with the brand new OPPO Reno Series.

OPPO Reno introduces new flagship features like 10x Hybrid Zoom, Snapdragon 855, Pivot Rising Structure, as well as VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging and more. Additionally, an OPPO Reno 5G variant, recently announced in Switzerland, will be the company's first 5G smartphone.

