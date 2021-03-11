OPPO Find X3 Series and Reno 5 Pro+ Smartphones Incorporate Pixelworks Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SHANGHAI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OPPO, a premium global technology brand, today announced that the new OPPO Find X3 series phones – the Find X3 and Find X3 Pro – incorporate Pixelworks' patented high-efficiency color calibration and flesh tone management technology, bringing a lifelike display and visual experience to OPPO smartphone users.

The flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro is equipped with a 6.7" AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a maximum resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Every OPPO Find X3 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology and runs Pixelworks color management software on the display processing unit to deliver unprecedented color accuracy for all apps, use cases and content spanning the sRGB, DCI-P3 and custom color gamuts.

Leveraging Pixelworks' visual processing technology, OPPO Find X3 series smartphones deliver superior performance based on the following foundations of display quality:

Absolute Color Accuracy – Every OPPO Find X3 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average JNCD 1 of just 0.4, which means that the human eye cannot perceive any deviation from perfect color reproduction.

– Every OPPO Find X3 smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented, high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average JNCD of just 0.4, which means that the human eye cannot perceive any deviation from perfect color reproduction. High-Efficiency Calibration – The Pixelworks technology enables each smartphone to be completely calibrated across all color gamuts during production in less than 28 seconds, using its patented, high-precision color checker with no re-testing required.

– The Pixelworks technology enables each smartphone to be completely calibrated across all color gamuts during production in less than 28 seconds, using its patented, high-precision color checker with no re-testing required. True Flesh Tone – Calibrated flesh tone solution ensures color accuracy across all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content involving real people, including photos, video captured on the phone, and movies.

In addition, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ smartphone recently incorporated the Pixelworks color and flesh tone management technology as part of a firmware update that was made available to consumers in late January 2021.

"Leveraging Pixelworks' patented color calibration technology, Find X2, the predecessor of Find X3, broke DisplayMate's2 color accuracy record last year" commented Nash Jia, General Manager of Display and Video R&D, OPPO. "We have also integrated Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology into our latest flagship Find X3 series to optimize display performance in order to meet the expectations of 5G consumers for premium visual quality. OPPO has always attached great importance to the display experience of our smartphones. We strive for excellence and to achieve perfection in the authenticity and accuracy of the display."

"We congratulate OPPO on their launch of the Find X3 series," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, Pixelworks. "We are pleased to continue working with OPPO, an industry leader, on the integration of Pixelworks technologies that are foundational to delivering superior display performance to consumers. We look forward to further elevating the visual experience of OPPO's customers through our ongoing cooperation."

Availability

The recently announced OPPO Find X3 series smartphones are expected to be commercially available on March 19, 2021 in Mainland China and will ship from March 30 in Western Europe. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ was announced on December 24, 2020 and became commercially available in January 2021.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Notes:

Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) is a measure of how humans perceive the difference between two colors, in this case, between the color rendered on screen as compared to the correct color on an industrial reference monitor. The smaller the value is, the higher the accuracy of the displayed color is.

2DisplayMate is an independent test laboratory with globally recognized expertise in display quality benchmarking. More than 200 computer and video publications in 70 countries use DisplayMate for editorial reviews, lab testing, and video hardware evaluation.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

