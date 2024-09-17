Universal Pictures and Pixelworks Enter into Multi-year, Multi-Title Agreement for TrueCut Motion Technology

Pixelworks advanced motion grading technology to be applied to major releases starting with DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Pictures and Pixelworks jointly announced today an agreement to bring the advanced TrueCut Motion technology to multiple Universal titles, starting with DreamWorks Animation's "The Wild Robot" (in theaters from September 27). This and planned future Universal titles will feature Pixelworks' unique motion grading that naturally enhances the look and the feel of the world of film to deliver the ultimate theatrical experience.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

