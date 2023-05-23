OPPO Introduces The New A98 5G, Featuring Flagship-Level Battery Performance And Fluent Experience

OPPO unveils the latest addition to its A series family, the A98 5G, delivering a flagship-level battery performance and smooth user experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the global technology brand, has unveiled the newest addition to its A series family of smartphones, the OPPO A98 5G, across the GCC region. The device boasts flagship-level battery performance with 67W SUPERVOOC™ charging, a large 5,000mAh battery, and OPPO's Battery Health Engine. With an incredible 120Hz Silky Smooth Large Screen, RAM Expansion technology, and the latest ColorOS 13.1, the A98 5G delivers a remarkably fast and smooth user experience from start to finish.

A98 5G

Stay Stylish with Premium Cover and High Durability

Available in Dreamy Blue and Cool Black, both colour finishes are brought to life with the iconic OPPO Glow process, creating an exquisite shimmering crystal effect and fingerprint-resistant finish. Weighing around 192g and measuring about 8.2mm in thickness, the OPPO A98 5G also features a 3D Curved Back Cover for a reliable yet comfortable grip in a visually thinner body.

To ensure its durability, the A98 5G has undergone rigorous testing. It has successfully passed six major tests designed to measure resistance to physical drops, water, radiation, climate damage, repeated small drops, and signal stability. These tests ensure that the device can withstand various challenges while still maintaining its stylish appearance.

Flagship-Level Battery Performance

Designed to go all day, the OPPO A98 5G is equipped with one of the best configurations in flash charging and battery, making it a standout choice in its price range.

With the 67W SUPERVOOC™ flash charging technology, the A98 5G can be charged to 100% in just 44 minutes, while a quick 5-minute charge is sufficient to enjoy 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of typical YouTube video viewing. The 5,000mAh battery can provide up to 39 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube video viewing, or 8.4 hours of gaming on a full charge, ensuring a long-lasting, smooth smartphone experience throughout the day. Additionally, the battery can last for up to 17.5 days on standby with the Always on Display feature.

To maintain long-tern battery health, the A98 5G is also equipped with OPPO's Battery Health Engine, allowing the battery to maintain 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charging and discharging cycles. This ensures optimal battery performance for up to four years of daily use.

Upgraded Hardware and Software System Brings Peak Performance to Life

The OPPO A98 5G features a 6.72-inch display with a flagship-level 120Hz Ultra High Refresh Rate, ensuring a smoother and more responsive experience, no matter whether users are scrolling social media or playing games.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform, the A98 5G provides powerful and reliable performance. It is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB large ROM of storage, and supports up to 1TB SD card expansion. Additionally, OPPO's RAM Expansion technology enables the conversion of up to 8GB of unused ROM storage into temporary RAM, doubling the amount of available RAM capacity.

To ensure long-term performance, the A98 5G also passed the 48-Month Fluency Protection tests conducted in the OPPO lab. These tests demonstrate an average aging rate of less than 10% after four years of daily use, providing a guaranteed fluency for up to four years compared to the previous generation of A series phones.

Unleash Creativity with the Outstanding Camera System

With its advanced 64MP AI Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera, 2MP Depth Camera and 2MP Microlens, the OPPO A98 5G provides photography enthusiasts with an upgraded photography experience to unleash their creativity. The device is also equipped with other impressive features like Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie HDR, AI Color Portrait, and more that deliver stunning, high-quality images in various situations.

The Microlens is a standout feature, offering up to 40-times magnification. It allows users to explore the microscopic world and discover intricate details beyond what the naked eye can see. The feature opens up a new perspective, uncovering the beauty and complexity behind everyday objects.

Market Availability

The OPPO A98 5G is now available to purchase in the UAE across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of Dhs1,099.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

