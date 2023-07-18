OPPO Introduces the Reno10 Series with Pro-level Camera System And New IoT Products

The global technology brand launches the highly anticipated Reno10 series alongside two brand new IoT devices, the OPPO Pad 2 and OPPO Enco Air3 Pro

The Reno10 series consists of three pro-level smartphones with advanced portrait imaging capabilities, featuring innovative technology and an unparalleled smartphone user experience

The Reno10 series and IoT devices are now available to pre-order across the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, today announced the launch of its latest Reno10 series, featuring the all-new Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. In tandem, the global technology brand also launched two brand new IoT products, the OPPO Pad 2 and the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.

Reno 10 Series

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA said, "We are excited to unveil our tenth generation Reno series, along with a groundbreaking lineup of IoT products. Putting our customers first, the Reno series has consistently impressed with its exceptional performance, and the latest series takes user experience to new heights. With advanced camera capabilities, including the introduction of a telephoto camera, and seamless performance, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation with every launch. Our goal is to deliver products that enrich the lives of our customers, and we are eagerly anticipating the market's response to these releases."

With its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, the Reno10 series provides a pro-level portrait imaging experience housed within the signature slim, lightweight, and trendy design of the OPPO Reno series. Together with up to 100W SUPERVOOC™ flash charging, a powerful SoC, the Dynamic Computing Engine, ColorOS 13, and a fast-charging, safe and long-lasting battery supported by OPPO's Battery Health Engine and SUPERVOOC S power management chip, the Reno10 series delivers unrivaled all-round performance.

Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System Gives Pro-Level Experiences

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers a remarkable Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System for professional-quality portraits. It features a 64MP telephoto portrait camera with a large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance, and a large 1/2″ camera sensor, creating an unprecedented portrait shooting experience. The telephoto portrait camera on Reno10 Pro+ 5G also boasts the highest megapixels among smartphones with telephoto cameras currently on the market. Additionally, the device offers a second-to-none, ultra-clear 6-times zoom with optical-quality allowing users to capture excellent close-up portrait shots.

The telephoto portrait camera is available on all three Reno10 series models. Both the Reno10 Pro 5G and the Reno10 5G feature a 32MP telephoto portrait camera powered by an IMX709 RGBW sensor, which improves light capture by 60% and signal-to-noise by 35% compared with a standard RGGB sensor. These models offer flawless high-quality portrait images with 2-times optical zoom.

If the user is taking a picture of a friend in a crowd or against a complex background, the telephoto camera can be used to 'pull' the subject and make them stand out as the clear focus of the image. By framing the shot with this professional portrait focal lengths of the telephoto camera, users can also visually compress the space and enlarge the landscape in the distance, helping to draw attention to both the subject and the background.

Furthermore, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G's rear camera system also includes a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with OIS and a Sony IMX890 sensor, and a 112° 8MP Ultra Wide Camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor. Backed by this incredible three-camera lineup, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G provides a series of astounding imaging features that includes Pro-Portrait Mode, Pro-Portrait Video, and 4K Ultra Night Video/4K Ultra HDR Video to deliver pro-level shots.

The Breakthroughs in Professional Portrait Imaging

On the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO has expanded the power of its new image processing architecture and the advanced performance of the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform takes portrait imaging power to new heights. OPPO's new image processing architecture unleashes the full strength of the phone's ISP, GPU and rear camera sensors, resulting in improved image clarity, light, shadow, and colour.

With RAW Domain Multi-frame Synthesis, each frame captured by the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is taken from the source at the image sensor and enhanced through advanced image processing algorithms including AI denoising, AI demosaicing, and deep pixel fusion. This delivers vast improvements in image clarity and faithfully restores the relationship between light and shadow to create true-to-life images. This sophisticated computing power also delivers a level of image processing speed and accuracy, capturing the light of real scene and bringing authentic light and shadow effects to every portrait image.

Ensuring a superior portrait photograph experience from end-to-end, the Reno10 series features a large display supporting up to 1 billion colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G goes a step further with its 1.5K Ultra-Clear Borderless Display capable of reaching 1100 nits brightness coupled with ProXDR Smart Display Control to locally adjust screen brightness and provide up to an 8-times improvement in dynamic range. This enables HDR images to be reproduced with the most accurate depiction of light and shadow on a smartphone display.

The Slimmest Smartphone with A Periscope Camera

Measuring 8.28mm in thickness and weighing only 194g, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G stands out as the slimmest smartphone on the market with a periscope telephoto camera. For thinner and lighter options, the Reno10 Pro 5G and the Reno10 5G both weigh 185g and measure 7.89mm and 7.99mm respectively, giving the Reno10 series professional performance in a slim and light design that no other phones can match.

All three Reno10 series handsets feature a finely crafted 3D curved body for greater comfort and an easier grip and a 120Hz 3D Curved Screen with ultra-narrow bezels for immersive and boundless visual experience. The devices are also available in various stylish colour finishes, including Silvery Grey on all three models, Glossy Purple on only the Reno10 Pro 5G, and Ice Blue on only the Reno10 5G.

The Reno10 series introduces a new premium design around the camera module achieved through advanced splicing techniques. Both the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and the Reno10 Po 5G feature an innovative Laser-Centric Camera Matrix that incorporates a radial laser beam-like texture around the main camera to manipulate light and shadow.

Powerful, Safe, and Long-lasting Battery

With its line-up of powerful hardware, the Reno10 series delivers pro-level charging performance across the board. Through OPPO's 100W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge technology, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G's large 4,700mAh battery can charge to 50% in 9.5 minutes, and 100% in 27 minutes. Meanwhile, the Reno10 Pro 5G features a 4,600mAh large battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, and the Reno10 5G features a 5,000mAh large battery with 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge. In addition, the inclusion of OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine keeps the battery of Reno 10 series in good condition for as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, while OPPO's SUPERVOOC S Power Management Chip has been brought to the Reno series for the first time to improve battery efficiency.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G has also been authorized by the new TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, guaranteeing safer and more reliable charging performance.

Smart and Efficient ColorOS 13

Installed with OPPO's latest operating system based on Andriod 13, ColorOS 13, the Reno10 series offers smart and secure experiences for everyday life. OPPO's Multi-Screen Connect has been updated to support smart connection between the Reno10 series, OPPO Pad, and PCs, enabling seamless productivity across multiple devices. Additionally, the Smart AOD feature allows users to control Spotify playback or see real-time updates of food orders from Zomato without unlocking the phone or opening the app.

Privacy is a top priority for OPPO, and the Reno10 series includes a suite of features like Auto Pixelate where users can pixelate profile photos and names in chat screenshots with just one click, allowing for easy sharing without divulging personal information.

Furthermore, the Reno10 series is the first OPPO smartphone series to support IR Remote Control for smart devices such as air conditioners, TVs, and set-top boxes, bringing more convenience and efficiency to everyday life through smart technology.

ColorOS 13 on the Reno10 series introduces a series of optimizations designed to boost both performance and fluency. Developed between OPPO and Google, the Dynamic Computing Engine on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G allows for dynamic adjustment of memory access efficiency, resulting in smoother data operation of multiple heavy-load applications. The Reno10 Pro + 5G and the Reno10 Pro 5G both received an A Rating in the TÜV SÜD 48-months Fluency Certification, demonstrating their ability to deliver a long-lasting smooth user experience.

The IoT Offerings

Alongside the Reno10 series OPPO launches two brand new IoT products, the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro and the OPPO Pad 2.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is OPPO's latest wireless earbuds offering exceptional audio quality and a personalized listening experience. With their high-quality LDAC Hi-Res Audio, innovative Composite Bamboo Fiber Diaphragm, up to 49dB of Adaptive Active Noise Cancelation, OPPO Alive Audio, Golden Sound 2.0, and Enco Master, the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro offers unprecedented high-quality audio and an immersive and personalized listening experience for wireless earbuds at this price range. They also provide seamless connectivity through Bluetooth 5.3 and Dual-Device Connection. With a battery life of up to 30 hours and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, the Enco Air3 Pro is a reliable choice for all-day use.

Together with the amazing Pro Power of the Reno10 series and Enco Air3 Pro, the OPPO Pad 2 boasts a remarkable 7:5 ReadFit screen, offering an incredibly intuitive display and delivering the most exceptional reading experience on a tablet to date. This flagship-level screen features an impressive 2800 x 2000 pixel ultra-clear resolution, an ultra-high refresh rate of 144Hz, and professional-level color tuning with a Delta E value of less than 2, which means it is perceptible through close observation. Combined with its support for Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®, this screen delivers a seamless, vibrant, and immersive visual and audio experience on a tablet. Moreover, with dual 5G communication sharing, users can effortlessly enjoy lightning-fast 5G connectivity and communication on their tablet.

Pricing and Availability

The Reno10 series and IoT products are now available to pre-order across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of Dhs2,999 for the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Dhs1,999 for the Reno10 Pro 5G, Dhs1,499 for the Reno10 5G, Dhs1,899 for the OPPO Pad 2, and Dhs349 for the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.

The Reno10 series and IoT devices are now available to pre-order across the GCC. As an exclusive launch promotion, customers who pre-order the Reno10 Pro+ 5G will receive a complimentary pair of OPPO Air2 Pro earbuds. Similarly, those who opt for either the Reno10 Pro 5G or the Reno10 5G will receive complimentary OPPO Enco Buds 2 earbuds.

