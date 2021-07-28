OPPO Launches Renovators 2021 Emerging Artists Project, Lighting Up the Creative Dreams of the Youth Worldwide

OPPO Renovators 2021 encourages young creators to unleash their creativity and imagine the possibilities of technology through art. As the program's brand initiator, William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO, said, "OPPO has always believed in the power of the younger generation and wants the world to witness the brilliance of creative young artists. The next world changing visionary could come from the youth of today, and we want to do all we can to spearhead their creative thinking."

Ethan Xue, President - Middle East And Africa, OPPO, said: "Art is a pillar of our foundation, and it is instilled within everything the OPPO brand does, from designing smartpohones to creating new innovative technology. OPPO Renovators is another commitment from the brand to empower and support the art industry and a young generation that is rich with talent, waiting for an opportunity to shine. We are confident that the MEA region has amazing talent that can compete in this great initiative on a global level. We implore all young artists and talents to participate in the competition and have the once in a lifetime opportunity to exhibit their creations at Expo Dubai 2020. The theme 'Connecting Minds' is at the forefront of the world's most anticipated event and something OPPO strives to do everday through innovation, creativity and research."

As a source of energy on earth and an essential part to most life, light has always been used to symbolize expressions of positivity, such as love and hope. With the warmth and illumination of light, OPPO hopes to create a sense of calm and optimism, encouraging young creators to break through the boundaries of art and ignite their creativity.

Under the theme of Light, OPPO Renovators 2021 includes two professional contest categories – ART TECH and ART TOY – as well as a Portrait Capture category targeted at creative enthusiasts.

In the ART TECH category, young artists can freely explore the fusion of technology and art; in the ART TOY category, artists are invited to imagine their own take on OPPO's mascot, Ollie, in the form of a collectible designer toy.

Awards and global stages for the bright artists of tomorrow

OPPO Renovators 2021 will leverage OPPO's global resources to help the growth and development of the program's talented artists. In addition to a number of generous prizes and awards, the artworks selected from OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the opportunity to be displayed at global exhibitions such as London Design Festival and Dubai World Expo, as well as continuous exposure through global online exhibitions. Furthermore, young designers participating in OPPO Renovators 2021 will have the chance to become contracted OPPO designers, through which there may be commercial opportunities to further realize their creative ideas.

As another highlight of the competition, OPPO Renovators 2021 is not only being hosted in collaboration with world's top art and design institutions, but also with the support of the renowned artists and designers who make up its judging panel. The big names include legendary international designer Kashiwa Sato, one of the founders of video art Gary Hill, audiovisual artist Ryoichi Kurokawa, and branding consultant Tommy Li.

For more information and to take part in OPPO Renovators 2021, please visit the official OPPO Renovators 2021 website: https://campus.oppo.com/en/. All artworks must be submitted before GMT 24:00 August 29, 2021 to be eligible. The final results will be announced before GMT 24:00 September 18, 2021.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

