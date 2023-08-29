OPPO Next-gen Foldable Smartphone Coming Soon to Global Markets

OPPO Find N3 Flip launched in China today and is coming soon to global markets

The Find N3 Flip to set a higher standard for flip phones

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand has announced a new gold standard for flip phones, with full details of the Find N3 Flip's availability and highlights to be revealed at OPPO's upcoming global launch event.

OPPO Find N3 Flip (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

"For the Find N2 Flip, we created the best flip phone possible, and now the Find N2 Flip is the number one foldable in China. We couldn't be prouder. For the Find N3 Flip, we're bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from the Find N3 Flip." Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

Finally, the wait for a flip phone with a flagship camera system is over. Overhauled and upgraded, the Find N3 Flip breaks through size and space limitations, combining world-class hardware, OPPO's powerful imaging engine, and iconic Hasselblad experiences.

Upgraded with a more intuitive and powerful cover screen, refined, elegant styling, long-lasting battery life, and so much more, the Find N3 Flip rewrites the flip phone rulebook, cutting back on compromises, not camera performance.

Stay tuned to find out more about OPPO's next-gen foldable at the upcoming global launch.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

