OPPO Showcases Find X5 Series and 240W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge at MWC 2022

"Despite the many challenges we've faced over the past years, the telecommunications industry has still seen positive development, and we at OPPO have seen a steady growth," said Billy Zhang, Vice President of Overseas Sales and Service of OPPO . "Technologies like the 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge demonstrate our leadership in innovation, while devices such as the OPPO 5G CPE T2 highlight the new directions our business is heading. Through our new brand proposition, 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO uses innovation and collaboration to collectively overcome challenges with our partners, bringing human-centric and inspiring technology experiences to users around the world."

Steady Growth Worldwide with Strong Presence in Mid- and High-end Markets

Following the company's continued investment in R&D and its commitment to delivering the best possible products, OPPO has maintained its position as the world's fourth largest smartphone brand in 2021, with YoY growth of 22% and a market share of 11% (Canalys). Shipments of the OPPO Find X3 Series have increased by 140% compared with the previous generation. As a pioneer in 5G, OPPO has ranked as the world's second largest Android 5G smartphone brand for two consecutive years.

With its new brand proposition of 'Inspiration Ahead', OPPO channels optimism and inspiration to rise against challenges and difficulties. OPPO has also detailed its efforts in Environmental Protection, Youth Empowerment, Digital Inclusion, and Health and Wellbeing in the 2021 OPPO Sustainability Report. To reduce pollution and cut waste, OPPO has helped to recycle more than 1.2 million phones in China, equating to more than 215 tons of electronic waste.

All-new SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technologies Enhance Battery Health and Set New Industry Records

Since introducing OPPO SUPERVOOC in 2014, OPPO has been leading the development and innovation of flash charging technology. As of December 2021, over 220 million users globally have experienced the efficient, safe, and rapid flash charging experience brought by OPPO. At MWC 2022, OPPO officially unveiled the latest 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge. Built using direct charging technology with charge pumps, 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge can charge a 4,500 mAh battery to 50% in 5 minutes and deliver a 100% charge in just 15 minutes.

150W SUPERVOOC flash charge also integrates OPPO's Battery Health Engine, which made its debut last week on the OPPO Find X5 series. The technology helps keep the battery performing at 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles, doubling the current industry standard of 800 cycles.

150W SUPERVOOC flash charge will be launched on selected OnePlus smartphones in Q2, 2022.

OPPO also welcomed a new record-breaking charging technology with the arrival of 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge. As demonstrated at MWC 2022, 240W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes, truly pushing the boundaries of charging power.

New 5G CPE T2 converts 5G signals into fast and stable Wi-Fi connections

5G CPE devices convert 5G signals into Wi-Fi or LAN network connections, allowing multiple devices to connect to a 5G service in environments such as the home, office, and more. In areas without existing broadband infrastructure, devices can connect to fast 5G internet by simply connecting to a 5G CPE device with a 5G SIM card inserted.

The OPPO 5G CPE T2 is the latest in OPPO's 5G CPE product lineup. It features a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X62 5G modem-RF system and OPPO's updated O-Reserve 2.0 smart antenna technology, through which it is capable of converting 5G signals into fast and stable Wi-Fi connections. Prior to the launch of the T2, OPPO's previous two 5G CPE devices had been well received by mobile operators worldwide. With the new T2, OPPO has currently reached agreements with operators across the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe to empower even more people in more regions with the connective power of 5G CPE in the second half of 2022.

OPPO's SUPERVOOC flash charge, 5G CPE T2, and the all-new Find X5 Series will be available to experience at the OPPO MWC 2022 Booth, #3M10, Hall 3 from February 28th to March 3rd 2022. OPPO has created a virtual playground for tech enthusiasts around the world to experience the latest from OPPO from the convenience of their smart device.

