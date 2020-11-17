OPPO showcases three concept products at INNO DAY 2020 as its imagination of an integrated future

At OPPO INNO DAY 2020, Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, pointed out that OPPO is determined to pursue virtuous innovation and create more great products through its 3+N+X technology development strategy. OPPO believes in "Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World" that the purpose of corporate innovation should be people.

Tony Chen said, "OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life. Accordingly, we decide to set forth the 3+N+X technology development strategy for OPPO's long-term development."

The "3" refers to the three underlying technologies, namely hardware, software and services technologies, which help OPPO to bring an integrated smart life to users worldwide. "N", represents a number of OPPO's essential capabilities, including AI, security and privacy, multimedia, and interconnectivity. Lastly, "X", refers to the leading-edge and differentiated technologies and strategic resources such as the flash charge technology that foster innovation and greatly improve user experience.

"It's important to build technical capabilities, but it's even more important to innovatively integrate them. OPPO believes we should bring the benefits to users, and leave all the complexity to us," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, in his keynote speech.

Announcing Three Concept Products, OPPO Defines Future Technological Exploration

During the event, OPPO also introduced three concept products, which demonstrated all-new possibilities of human-tech interaction and exploration of future technology.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset is the latest achievement of OPPO's R&D in flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users more natural interactive experience. The concept handset features OPPO's three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. They lead to a continuously variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches, which allows users to adjust the size of the display based on actual needs.

OPPO AR Glass 2021 fully manifests the "leap" in OPPO's exploration of the digital world. Adopting the brand-new split design, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is compact and ultra-light; the device is nearly 75% lighter than its predecessor. As for the core components, OPPO AR Glass 2021 is built with the Birdbath optical solution, enhancing the immersive experience.

Also, OPPO AR Glass 2021 features diverse sensors, including stereo fisheye camera, one ToF sensor, and one RGB camera. They can not only support a number of natural interactions, including interactions via smartphone, gesture-based interactions, and spatial localization, but also complete the three-dimensional spatial localization calculation within milliseconds, achieving precise localization and offering users real and natural experience of spatial interaction in the AR world through constant update and feedback of real-time position of the user within the space.

The CybeReal AR application powered by real-time, spatial calculation technology enables high-precision localization and scene recognition, and is supported by OPPO's three core technologies, including accurately reconstructing the world to the centimeters, real-time high-precision localization, and OPPO Cloud, enriching user's perception and understanding of the real world.

OPPO INNO DAY has been successfully held in two consecutive years. Tony Chen stressed at the conference that OPPO hopes to create a world of kindness through virtuous innovation. Inspired by Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World, OPPO integrates technological innovation with a human touch in order to give users value by offering personalized technology that is appropriate and relevant. Going forward, OPPO will continue to collaborate with partners, illuminating the future of humane technology.

