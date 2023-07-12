OPPO Teases Upcoming Launch of Reno10 Series: Unveiling the Next Flagship Lineup and Exciting IoT Products

- OPPO is set to launch the Reno10 series, a range of pro-level smartphones with advanced portrait imaging capabilities, alongside two brand new IoT devices this July

- The Reno10 series showcases OPPO's commitment to delivering innovative technology and an unparalleled smartphone user experience, with features that enhance battery efficiency, design, imaging, and other cutting-edge elements

- The all-new Reno10 series and IoT devices will be available to pre-order across the GCC region from 19th July onwards

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand OPPO announces the upcoming Reno10 series launch alongside a new lineup of IoT devices. Packed with industry-leading features and innovative technology, these launches aim to provide users with an enhanced user experience, allowing them to make the most of their devices with ease, every day.

The upcoming series consists of a range of pro-level smartphones that offer advanced portrait imaging capabilities, namely the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. Additionally, OPPO is expanding its IoT ecosystem with two new devices. The flagship OPPO Pad 2 delivers an immaculate reading and immersive audio-visual experience, while the OPPO Air3 Pro wireless earbuds feature noise-cancellation technology and LDAC Hi-Res Audio support, ensuring exceptional audio quality and a personalized listening experience.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G smartphone boasts a powerful Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System that enables users to capture professional-quality portraits. One of the system's key components is a 64MP telephoto portrait camera, which offers a 71 mm equivalent focal length, large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance, and large 1/2″ camera sensor. With the highest megapixel count among smartphones with telephoto cameras currently available in the market, prime floating OIS technology, and 6-times zoom capability, users can capture stunning close-up portraits with exceptional clarity and image stabilization.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA, said, "With the upcoming Reno10 series, OPPO remains steadfast in prioritizing its customers throughout the product development journey. Building on the success of the entire Reno Series, we are determined to exceed expectations by delivering an unparalleled smartphone user experience powered by state-of-the-art technological advancements in design, imaging, and performance. These upcoming launches demonstrate OPPO's unwavering commitment to providing innovative technology that enriches the lives of individuals, aligning with our core principles and values."

Featuring powerful hardware, professional-level imaging capabilities, fast charging technology, and a smart operating system, the Reno10 series offers users a truly compelling smartphone with unrivaled all-round performance.

The all-new Reno10 series and IoT devices will be available to pre-order across the GCC region from 19th July onwards.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

