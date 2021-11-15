Opportunities and Consumer Attitudes in the U.S. Prepaid Cards Market 2021: 12% CAGR During 2021-2025 with Market Forecast to Reach US$ 889,248.9 million by 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in the United States is expected to grow by 14.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 641,848.6 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.3% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in the United States will increase from US$ 558,957.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 889,248.9 million by 2025.



As the economy reopened from the pandemic lockdowns, spending on debit and prepaid cards in the United States increased significantly. Notably, this increased spending on debit and prepaid cards were helped by the rising number of travelers and continued online shopping strength.



The use of prepaid cards as vaccine incentives is driving the prepaid card growth

As of July 2021, nearly 50% of residents in the country were fully vaccinated. In their efforts to overcome the vaccine hesitancy among the citizens, state and local governments have unveiled a range of vaccine incentive schemes.

In July 2021, New York City government announced a US$100 incentive for anyone who gets their vaccination done at a city-run site. Notably, the incentive program is available for all city residents and employees who have not taken their first dose of vaccine yet. Under the vaccine incentive program by the NYC government, all of the residents who take their first dose of vaccine would be emailed a US$100 digital prepaid card. For those without an email address will receive a physical prepaid card.

Prepaid card companies launching innovative solutions for property owners

Digitization has revolutionized almost every other industry verticals, including the real estate industry. Technology providers are innovating with their product offerings to ensure unique business needs are met.

In July 2021, RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, launched a new prepaid MasterCard solution designed to modernize the funds' distribution system in the real estate industry. Notably, the first-to-market prepaid card service will transform the way properties offer refunds, incentives, rewards, and reimbursements to their residents.

