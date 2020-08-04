Opportunities and Emerging Trends in the European Digital Used Passenger Vehicles Market 2020
Aug 04, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Trends in the European Digital Used Passenger Vehicles Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As more and more digitally native customers look to purchase a vehicle, the competition and business models to sell used vehicles online increases. With social distancing norms changing business as usual, COVID-19 acts as an accelerator for more dealerships, OEMs, and traders to sell online.
There are multiple online used vehicle retail models ranging from peer-to-peer listing services, aggregator listing, and bricks-and-clicks marketplace, not to mention the eCommerce participants who are eager to make a big splash themselves, broker marketplace, and 100% online retail models.
Each of these market segments represent a different customer journey and remain valid in their own right. However, this analysis identifies the preferred up-scale segments of broker marketplaces and 100% online retail models as among the most looked at by retail customers. In the expected declining economic conditions, there is a likelihood of increased demand for used vehicles, as customers look for alternatives to purchasing brand new ones. Across the region, a host of start-ups are pioneering and consistently tweaking their route-to-customer to ensure a seamless service, with the highest priority on trust and price assurance. The interest to invest in such services from external companies, mainly financial/investment firms, has also seen considerable activity in recent months. The used car marketplace is multi-dimensional, with brokers, auction firms, dealers, direct sellers, and online price and demand assessors, along with the trends of electrification and regulatory pressures that are forcing the retail segment to be on its toes all the time. The need for the right partners to enable a viable trading platform and to perform follow-through services of refurbishment, logistics, and others is a vital factor that helps these companies keep a tab on their costs.
This study captures the prominent modes of route-to-market and the profiles of key used vehicle companies across Europe that have exciting digital used vehicle platforms, besides identifying the key opportunities that are still considered as white spaces. The impact of COVID-19 on the used vehicles market is also covered briefly and more evidence can be gathered from the best practices of the companies profiled.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the trends driving used vehicles to online retailing?
- Who will be the trendsetters in the market? What are the disruptive business models/products/financial services coming up in the used cars market?
- What the new business models within used vehicles that are leveraging the digitalization trend?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on European used vehicles trading?
- What are the key differences among online used vehicle models?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- European Used Cars Market - 2020 Highlights
- European Used Cars Market - Snapshot
- Impact of COVID-19 on eRetail of Used Vehicles
- COVID-19's Impact on Used Vehicles
- European Used Cars Market - Outlook
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
- eRetailers - Key Features
- Key Regions and Reactions
- Value Chain
4. Business Models
- Traditional and Digital Business Models
- Major Determinants
- Broker Marketplace as Business Model
- eRetailers as a Business Model
- Prevalent Operating Models to Digitalize Used Car Trade
5. Competitive Landscape - Profiles and Innovative Practices
- Mapping Digital Used Car Start-ups in Europe
- Instamotion
- Abracar
- Webycar
- Auto 1 Group - AutoHero
- BuyACar.co.uk
- Cazoo
- LeasePlan - CarNext
- Key Used Car Start-ups - Overview
- Other Companies to Watch Out For
6. New Market Opportunities
- Opportunity 1 - A Case for Used Car Leasing
- Opportunity 2 - De-fleeted Shared Mobility Vehicles
- Opportunity 3 - Cross-border Sales: The Success of Autorola Group
- Opportunity 4 - Digital Marketing Tools for Dealers
- Opportunity 5 - Vehicle Auction Financing Tool for Dealers
- Opportunity 6 - Validating Vehicle Prices with Big Data
- Opportunity 7 - Online Used Cars Valuation Check
- Opportunity 8 - OEMs' Buyback Assurance
- Opportunity 9 - Used EVs Program: The Unique OEM Proposition
- Opportunity 10 - Bundle Services to Improve Value Addition
7. Growth Opportunities and Conclusions
- Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Key Conclusions
- Top 5 Changes to Customer Experience and Journey
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
9. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Abracar
- Auto 1 Group
- AutoHero
- BuyACar.co.uk
- CarNext
- Cazoo
- Instamotion
- LeasePlan
- Webycar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6ptg7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets