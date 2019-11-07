Opportunities for Eco-friendly Sustainable Batteries 2019 with Patent Analysis on the Strategic Initiatives of Market Players for the Past Five Years

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities for Eco-friendly Sustainable Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews both the global and regional markets of ecofriendly, sustainable batteries across different end use industries. The report analyzes the current market status and trends and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period 2019 to 2024. The publisher analyzes various battery chemistries, identifies major players and explores global regulatory scenarios and commercialization initiatives. Additionally, the report examines technology developers and manufacturers of advanced sustainable batteries, their products and technologies and the geographical product presence wherever data is available.



The report offers a detailed patent analysis with information on the strategic initiatives of market players within the past five years.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The publisher found all lead acid batteries to be environmentally unsafe, thus they are not considered in market sizing. Traditional lithium ion batteries are also not considered eco-friendly sustainable batteries.



The report only accounts for secondary or rechargeable batteries. The report does not consider the heavy-duty electric vehicle battery market in determining the market size.



Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of market potential for eco-friendly sustainable batteries by battery types, components, technology types, applications and geographical regions

Discussion of opportunities and challenges with respect to eco-friendly sustainable batteries, components and end-user industries

Information on government regulations, environmental concerns, current trends and technological updates that can shape future marketplace in this ever-expanding market

Patent analysis covering all major categories

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including A123 Systems LLC, Itochu Corp., LG Chem, Mitsubishi Corp. (MC) and Panasonic Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Importance of Batteries in Promoting Sustainability

An Efficient Way to Battle Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)

Negative Environmental Impact of Traditional Batteries

An Efficient Method to Store Excess Renewable Generation

Grid Balancing for Intermittent Renewables

Industry Structure

Major Application Areas

Utilities

Electric Vehicles

Battery Material Supply Chain Issues

Anode Materials

Cathode

Market Drivers

Increased Focus on Renewables

Utilities Speed Up Closure of Coal/Gas-Fired Power Plants

Support from Government

Support and Investment from Private Sectors

Advances in Auxiliary Technologies Strengthening the Innovation Ecosystem

Expanding Niche Application Market

Market Challenges

Scalability

High Cost

Threat of Substitution

Lack of Technical Know-how on Recyclability

Industry Trends

Recycling as a Boon for Sustainability

Cost Reduction is Another Name for Sustainability

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Wet-Cell Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Advanced Lead Carbon (ACL) Battery

Lithium Ion Batteries (LiBs)

Flow Batteries

Nickle-based Batteries

Solid-State Batteries

Lithium Polymer (Li-poly) Battery

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Utility Grade Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Market Opportunity by Major Region

North America (NA)

(NA) APAC

European Union (EU)

Others

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Country

Patent Review by Technology Type

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

24M Technologies Inc.

Technologies Inc. A123 System Llc

Ambri Inc.

American Manganese Inc.

Benan Energy Technology ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Blue Solutions Canada Inc.

Byd Co. Ltd.

Cell-Con Inc.

Comtemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (Catl)

Cymbet Corp.

Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corp. (Aesc)

Faradion Ltd.

Fluence Energy Llc

Influit Energy Llc

Ionic Materials Inc.

Itochu Corp.

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc)

Nantenergy Inc.

Nec Energy Solutions (Nec Es)

Ngk Insulators Ltd.

Oxis Energy Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Primus Power

Retriev Technologies

Saft Groupe Sa

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Sila Nano Technologies Inc.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Solidpower

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Tesla

Toshiba International Corp.

Umicore Group

Vrb Energy

Zaf Energy Systems Inc.



