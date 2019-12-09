Opportunities in the Global Dairy & Soy Food Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing population coupled with improving global economy will remain the primary macroeconomic factors driving growth in the Dairy & Soy Food Sector.Rising participation of women in the workforce, coupled with long working hours and the resulting desire for convenient yet healthy food choices, will drive portable formats in dairy & soy food.



However, evolving new diets such as paleolithic diet and vegan, which restrict the intake of dairy products, and poor cold storage infrastructure, notably in developing countries, pose a threat to the sector.



The Global Dairy & Soy Food Sector was valued at US$499.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2023 to reach US$614.3 billion by 2023. Asia-pacific represented the largest region for the sector with a value share of 29.3% in 2018, followed by Western Europe at 28.3%. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2023.



The value share of global dairy & soy food is forecast to increase during 2013-2023, with value shares in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe increasing during the same period.Continued urbanization and changing consumption patterns towards Westernized foods in most of the countries in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe regions will boost the share of dairy & soy food.



However, saturated consumption levels due to the rise in veganism and concerns about animal welfare are the major factors impacting value share of dairy & soy food in regions such as the Americas and Western Europe.



Dairy & Soy Food with health & wellness attributes accounted for a 43.0% share of the overall global sector sales in 2018, primarily driven by the demand for products which are perceived to be healthy and nutritious. Growing consumer desire to boost nutritional intake of nutrients such as calcium and protein as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals available naturally in dairy products, is driving demand for dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes.



The latest research report "Opportunities in the Global Dairy & Soy Food Sector" brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global dairy & soy food industry.



It includes analysis on the following -



Industry Overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.



Change in Consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the dairy & soy food industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.



High Potential Countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.



Country and Regional Analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.



Competitive Landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.



Key Distribution Channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, 'dollar stores', e-retailers, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and general retailers.



Preferred Packaging Formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food products.



- Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



