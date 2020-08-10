Opportunities in the Global Digital Photo Frame Market to 2024 - Rising Popularity of Interior Design Drives Market Growth
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital photo frame market is poised to grow by USD 9.40 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. This report on the digital photo frame market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations and premiumization.
The digital photo frame market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The digital photo frame market covers the following areas:
- Digital photo frame market sizing
- Digital photo frame market forecast
- Digital photo frame market industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame market vendors that include Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Power source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Power source
- Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Power source
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- PhotoSpring Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j95cdg
