Opportunities in the Global Digital Photo Frame Market to 2024 - Rising Popularity of Interior Design Drives Market Growth

The digital photo frame market is poised to grow by USD 9.40 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. This report on the digital photo frame market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations and premiumization.



The digital photo frame market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The digital photo frame market covers the following areas:

Digital photo frame market sizing

Digital photo frame market forecast

Digital photo frame market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame market vendors that include Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Power source

Market segments

Comparison by Power source

Electricity-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Battery-powered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Power source

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Eastman Kodak Co.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

PhotoSpring Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

