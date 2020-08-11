Opportunities in the Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPS Cell) Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPS Cell) Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the discovery of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) a large and thriving research product market has grown into existence, largely because the cells are non-controversial and can be generated directly from adult cells. It is clear that iPSCs represent a lucrative market segment because methods for commercializing this cell type are expanding every year and clinical studies investigating iPSCs are swelling in number.



Therapeutic applications of iPSCs have surged in recent years. 2013 was a landmark year in Japan because it saw the first cellular therapy involving the transplant of iPSCs into humans initiated at the RIKEN Center in Kobe, Japan. Led by Masayo Takahashi of the RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology (CDB), it investigated the safety of iPSC-derived cell sheets in patients with macular degeneration. In another world-first, Cynata Therapeutics received approval in 2016 to launch the world's first formal clinical trial of an allogeneic iPSC-derived cell product (CYP-001) for the treatment of GvHD. Riding the momentum within the CAR-T field, Fate Therapeutics is developing FT819, its off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR-T cell product candidate. Numerous physician-led studies using iPSCs are also underway in Japan, a leading country for basic and applied iPSC applications.



iPS Cell Commercialization



Methods of commercializing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are diverse and continue to expand. iPSC cell applications include, but are not limited to:

Research Products: Market competitors provide iPSC specific tools to scientists worldwide, including human iPSC lines and differentiated cell types, as well as optimized reagents, protocols, differentiation kits, and more.

Drug Development & Discovery: iPSCs have the potential to transform drug discovery by providing physiologically relevant cells for compound identification, target validation, compound screening, and tool discovery.

Cellular Therapy: iPSCs are being explored in a diverse range of cell therapy applications for the purpose of reversing injury or disease.

Toxicology Screening: iPSCs can be used for toxicology screening, which is the use of stem cells or their derivatives (tissue-specific cells) to assess the safety of compounds or drugs within living cells.

Personalized Medicine: The use of techniques such as CRISPR enables precise, directed the creation of knock-outs and knock-ins (including single-base changes) in many cell types. Pairing iPSCs with genome editing technologies has added a new dimension to personalized medicine.

Disease Modelling: By generating iPSCs from patients with disorders of interest and differentiating them into disease-specific cells, iPSCs can effectively create disease models in a dish.

Stem Cell Banking: iPSC repositories provide researchers with the opportunity to investigate a diverse range of conditions using iPSC-derived cell types produced from both healthy and diseased donors.

Other Applications: Other applications for iPSCs include areas like tissue engineering, 3D bioprinting, clean meat production, wildlife conservation, and more.

Since the discovery of iPSC technology in 2006, significant progress has been made in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. New pathological mechanisms have been identified and explained, new drugs identified by iPSC screens are in the pipeline, and the first clinical trials employing human iPSC-derived cell types have been initiated. The main objectives of this report are to describe the current status of iPSC research, patents, funding events, industry partnerships, biomedical applications, technologies, and clinical trials for the development of iPSC-based therapeutics.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview



2. Introduction



3. History of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)



4. Research Publications on IPSCS



5. IPSCS: Patent Landscape



6. Clinical Trials Involving IPSCS



7. Funding for IPSC



8. Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: An Overview



9. Human IPSC Banking



10. Biomedical Applications of IPSCS



11. Other Novel Applications of IPSCS



12. Deals in the IPSCS Sector



13. Market Overview



14. Company Profiles

Addgene, Inc.

Aleph Farms

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ALSTEM, INC.

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

AMS Biotechnology Europe, Ltd. (AMSBIO)

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (ABM)

Applied StemCell (ASC), Inc.

Aruna Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

Axol Bioscience, Ltd

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

BioCat GmbH

BlueRock Therapeutics

BrainXell

Cell Biolabs, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellaria

CellGenix GmbH

Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies (CET)

Censo Biotechnologies, Ltd.

Century Therapeutics, LLC

CiRA

Corning, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

Cytovia Therapeutics

DefiniGEN

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

GenTarget, Inc.

Heartseed, Inc.

InvivoGen

iPS Portal, Inc.

iXCells Biotechnologies

Lonza Group, Ltd.

Megakaryon Corporation

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Merck/Sigma Aldrich

Metrion Biosciences, Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Ncardia

NeuCyte

Newcells Biotech

ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ORIG3N

Oslo University Hospital

Hospital PeproTech

Phenocell SAS

Platelet BioGenesis

Pluricell Biotech

PromoCell GmbH

Qiagen

R&D Systems, Inc.

ReproCELL

STEMCELL Technologies

Stemina Biomarker Discovery

Synthego Corp.

System Biosciences (SBI)

Takara Bio

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tempo Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TreeFrog Therapeutics

University of California

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

xCell Science, Inc.

Yashraj Biotechnology, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpc95y

