Opportunities of Robotics in Enterprise Industry, 2020 Report Featuring German Bionic Systems, Locus Robotics, Sarcos, Universal Robots, & Vecna Robotics

The Growth Opportunity report on Opportunities of Robotics in Enterprise Industry discusses the impact of Collaborative Robots, Material Handling Robots and Robotic Exoskeletons in the Enterprise Industry.



Robotics technology has been undergoing major technological growth in recent years. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, all industries across the spectrum are adopting advanced robotic automation solutions for varied applications according to industry requirements.

Currently, the main robotic technologies are categorized under collaborative robots (cobots), robotic exoskeletons, warehouse and logistics robots.

Robotic technology is a convergence of other advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, LiDar and sensor fusion.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Opportunities for Robotics in the Enterprise

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.6 Research Process & Methodology



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Each of the Below Mentioned Robotic Technologies have Different Impact Intensity on Enterprises

2.2. Technology Development is Crucial for Integration of Robotic Solutions in the Enterprise Industry



Chapter 3: Depth Dive - Cobots

3.1 Cobots are Paving the Way for Achieving Full Autonomous Manufacturing and Smart Factories

3.2 Collaborative Robots are Expected to Intelligently Function in the Manufacturing Industry

3.3 The Increase in Productive Requirement is the Main Industry Driver for Adoption of Cobots

3.4 The Patent Activity will Witness Significant Growth Y-O-Y as the Competition between Technology Developers Increases



Chapter 4: Material Handling & Warehouse Robots

4.1 An Overview of Different Autonomous Warehouse and Material Handling Robots

4.2 Companies are Focusing on Developing Solutions for Specific Applications Depending on Industry Requirements

4.3 The e-Commerce Industry is the Highest Contributor to the Increase in Market Revenue

4.4 Material Handling Robots Have the Highest Traction and Adoption Rate



Chapter 5: Robotic Exoskeletons

5.1 Robotic Exoskeletons - The Collaboration between Robots and Humans

5.2 The Technology Impact and Adoption Scenario is Anticipated to Increase in the Coming Years

5.3 Focus on Increasing Production Efficiency is Driving Market Growth

5.4 Most Patents Pertain to the Assembly Method of Robotic Exoskeletons



Chapter 6: Companies to Action

6.1 Vecna Robotics, Inc.

6.2 AI-Based Orchestration Software Solution for Warehouse Robots

6.3 Locus Robotics

6.4 Autonomous Warehouse Robotic Solution

6.5 German Bionic Systems GmbH

6.6 Robotic Exoskeleton for the Manufacturing Industry

6.7 Sarcos Corporation

6.8 Dexterous Mobile Robotic Exoskeleton

6.9 Universal Robots

6.10 Advanced Cobots for the Manufacturing Industry



Chapter 7: Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: R&D Investment for Technological Innovation, 2020 - Cobots

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Investment for Technological Innovation, 2020 - Material Handling & Warehouse Robot

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: R&D Investment for Technological Innovation, 2020 - Robotic Exoskeleton



Chapter 8: Key Contacts



Chapter 9: Next steps

Companies Mentioned



German Bionic Systems GmbH

Locus Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

Universal Robots

Vecna Robotics, Inc.

