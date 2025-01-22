Opportunity Finance Network Announces New Executive Hires

Regina Ross, Damon Smith join OFN as accomplished senior executives leading new human capital and legal affairs executive roles

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the nation's leading investment intermediary and network of community development financial institutions (CDFIs), announced key hires to its executive leadership team, positioning the organization and the industry to scale impact. Regina Ross and Damon Smith, two accomplished senior executives, join the organization in newly created human capital and legal leadership roles designed to help OFN and the industry meet the moment ahead.

"OFN is committed to building the infrastructure to scale the impact of our organization and the community development finance industry," said OFN President and CEO Harold Pettigrew. "Executive leadership, in human capital and legal affairs, is a critical component of that infrastructure. Regina and Damon are stellar executive leaders, and I am thrilled to welcome them to our outstanding team."

Regina Ross joins OFN as Executive Vice President, Chief People and Culture Officer to lead and drive the organization's people function, strategy, and execution by fostering a culture of inclusion, engagement, and excellence. In this newly created executive position, Regina will help shape and implement practices that support OFN's mission and strategic growth goals. Prior to joining OFN, she served as the Chief People Officer for Khan Academy, and previously held leadership roles in Operations, Human Resources, and Change Management at Target, Amazon, and Pitney Bowes.

Damon Smith joins OFN as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, serving as a leader and strategic legal advisor across the organization's advocacy, membership, and financial intermediary functions. Previously, Damon served as General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He brings a deep knowledge of the legal environment as it pertains to the financial services industry, with expertise in lending, housing, and community and economic development.

About Opportunity Finance Network

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing over $1 billion in total assets and a membership of more than 450 community development financial institutions (CDFIs), which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities underserved by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

Since its founding in 1986, OFN members have originated over $110 billion in financing, helping to create or maintain more than three million jobs, start or expand more than 850,000 businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of nearly 2.4 million housing units and more than 14,000 community facility projects.

SOURCE Opportunity Finance Network