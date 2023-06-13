Opportunity Finance Network Convenes Experts to Tackle Investing in the Nation's Most Underserved Small Businesses

News provided by

Opportunity Finance Network

13 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

The 10th Annual Small Business Finance Forum brings hundreds of community development financial institutions to Chicago to advance equitable small business lending in rural, urban, and Native communities

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship surged during the pandemic, and with it, a demand for small business financing that continues today. Yet, inflation, rising interest rates, and bank failures have led to market instability and lending constrictions. For Black, low-income, women, and minority small business owners, long-standing financing gaps make it even harder to access critical startup or growth capital.

In this type of environment, where traditional banks pull back, mission-driven community lenders lean in.

Continue Reading

On June 20-21, more than 400 practitioners, partners, and investors of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) will gather in Chicago for the tenth annual Small Business Finance Forum, a premier industry event for small business lenders advancing a just and equitable financing environment for small businesses underserved by mainstream finance.

Hosted by Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the leading national network of CDFIs, the sold-out forum explores how CDFIs can continue, even in challenging economic times, to successfully deliver capital and other critical services to the nation's smallest and most under-resourced businesses.

The event will feature a conversation between OFN's new president and CEO, Harold Pettigrew Jr., and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Additionally, more than 20 breakout sessions will focus on small business research, impact, partnerships, product innovations, public policy, and more. Longer workshop-style courses will offer professional development opportunities on topics such as the CDFI industry's history and mission and climate lending that supports environmental justice.

CDFIs are lenders that specialize in serving communities that mainstream finance perceives as risky or unprofitable. Where others see risk, CDFIs see opportunity and offer responsible financing products to help low-income, low-wealth small businesses launch, grow, and thrive. More than capital providers, CDFIs also provide training, coaching, and support when entrepreneurs need it. 

Recognized as financial first responders in economic crises, CDFIs were instrumental in delivering $34 billion of pandemic-related emergency relief to vulnerable small businesses, outperforming larger lenders during the pandemic.

In 2021, the nation's approximately 1400 certified CDFIs managed a small business loan portfolio of more than $25 billion.

More information is available at https://www.ofn.org/events/small-business-finance-forum/

SOURCE Opportunity Finance Network

Also from this source

Opportunity Finance Network Names Harold B. Pettigrew Jr. as Next President and CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.