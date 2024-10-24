Opsera Extends AI Code Assistant Insights to Give Enterprises Actionable Insights to Boost Developer Experience and Productivity

With Opsera, enterprises can measure and improve Developer Experience, gain actionable insights, and increase productivity through Opsera Unified Insights for AI Code Assistants

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps Platform trusted by innovative enterprises, announced its AI Code Assistant Insights. Opsera empowers enterprises to improve developer productivity, impact, time savings and accelerate the ROI of their investment in AI Code Assistants.

"IDC research finds that on average, developers estimate a 35% increase in their productivity with the use of an AI coding assistant. However, it is challenging to have visibility into adoption and measure these gains across the organization," said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps at IDC. "The metrics available in Opsera's Unified Insights should enable organizations to demonstrate the ROI of GitHub Copilot adoption, enhancing their ability to track and quantify productivity improvements."

For enterprises looking to proactively measure the increase in ROI of their AI Code Assistant investments and improve productivity across all software delivery tools, teams, and environments, the new AI Code Assistant Insights in the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform provides actionable insights on developer-level productivity, pinpoints areas to improve adoption and includes reporting on the quality and success of AI suggestions. Users can:

Unify metrics across the "Code to Cloud" journey , incorporating DevEx KPIs (time to PR, lead time, cycle time, and performance), source code metrics (commits, PRs, throughput, quality, and security), and DORA metrics (deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time, and MTTR). This comprehensive approach allows you to measure impact, acceptance rate, and velocity effectively.

, incorporating (time to PR, lead time, cycle time, and performance), source code metrics (commits, PRs, throughput, quality, and security), and (deployment frequency, change failure rate, lead time, and MTTR). This comprehensive approach allows you to measure impact, acceptance rate, and velocity effectively. Gain actionable insights into team performance, including throughput, quality, velocity, security, and stability, as well as developer-level metrics, to pinpoint areas for improvement and optimize processes.

into team performance, including throughput, quality, velocity, security, and stability, as well as developer-level metrics, to pinpoint areas for improvement and optimize processes. Seamlessly integrate with leading AI code assistants like GitHub Copilot and Amazon Q, offering a unique, holistic "single pane of glass" view of the entire development lifecycle.

"I initially engaged with Opsera for their git repo migration technology, hoping they could unblock our stalled move from GitHub Enterprise Server to Cloud," said Matthew Nuckolls, Senior Engineering Manager at Flexport. "We have a ten-year-old repo with a quarter million pull requests and associated metadata, which is too large to move with standard migration tools. Opsera's experts helped us analyze the repo, identify a working migration strategy, actuate the move, work through the snags, and advance the state of the art. Going forward with Opsera, I appreciate their visibility into the value provided by GitHub Copilot. Effective use of high-quality tooling is one of the key pillars of builder velocity. Copilots are powerful tools, and the observability provided by Opsera helps us identify the most effective uses."

"AI Code Assistants are critical for developer productivity and efficiency, and we are proud to enable engineering teams to adopt them and realize their benefits faster than ever before and provide metrics on the positive impact," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "With Opsera's Unified DevOps Platform, we provide persona and team-level insights, pinpoint bottlenecks and inefficiencies using Opsera Hummingbird AI, and measure security and quality across tools to help enterprises improve overall developer productivity and experience."

Unlike other platforms, Opsera integrates with the entire software development lifecycle with over 100 native integrations and unified data for SDLC, IaC, SaaS applications like Salesforce, Databricks, and Snowflake, and mobile application development. This helps teams maximize their investment and provides the most comprehensive end-to-end view in the industry.

About Opsera

Opsera is a Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform that transforms the software development process for innovative IT organizations. Opsera empowers DevOps teams to accelerate software development release velocity, reduces DevOps tool sprawl by 65%, and increases developer productivity by 75%. With integrations to over 100 existing DevOps tools, Opsera provides end-to-end insights, actionable intelligence, and new automated DevOps troubleshooting and remediation suggestions powered by Hummingbird AI. Deliver software and innovate faster, safer, and smarter.

