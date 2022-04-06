Opsera Hires Patrick Boyle and Chris Lansing to Support Rapid Growth of Enterprise Sales for No-code DevOps Orchestration

Expansion of sales leadership team supports Opsera's momentum and enterprise adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced it has hired Patrick Boyle as VP of Global Sales and Chris Lansing as RVP, Head of Sales Americas. Boyle and Lansing bring decades of enterprise B2B tech sales experience and will be responsible for driving the next stage of Opsera's growth as its no-code DevOps orchestration platform continues to gain momentum in the enterprise.

Boyle brings strong sales leadership experience and was most recently RVP of sales at Copado and prior held sales leadership roles at AutoRABIT and Flosum. Lansing was most recently RVP of sales at Copado serving the media, communications and telecom industries. He previously served as an account director at Keysight Technologies and Eggplant. Together, Boyle and Lansing bring deep experience in enterprise sales for B2B technology startups. They will use their combined expertise to chart strategic sales strategies for Opsera during a pivotal time for the company as it rapidly scales. Boyle and Lansing will be responsible for helping Opsera to exceed its fiscal year 2022 sales goals, a track on which the company is already on.

"Leading enterprise sales for SaaS and DevOps startups has been a passion of mine for many years and I look forward to continuing this passion at Opsera," said Boyle. "In my experience selling DevOps solutions to Salesforce development teams, I've seen gaps that need to be filled and Opsera fills these gaps and more. I believe Opsera's no-code DevOps orchestration platform is the solution enterprises need to manage not just Salesforce deployments, but to tame the complexity of all CI/CD pipelines. I'm excited to support Opsera's growing success."

"I could not think of a more exciting time to join Opsera," said Lansing. "This is a fast-paced and fast-growing company and I look forward to contributing to their already impressive and expanding track record of success. I strongly believe in low code/no code DevOps as the greatest impact to enterprises now, and in the near future 70% of all apps will be built by low code apps by 2025. I want to work tirelessly to make more companies realize the power of this platform."

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick and Chris to the Opsera team," said Chandra Ranganathan, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Opsera is rapidly growing and we are experiencing unprecedented demand for no-code DevOps orchestration in the enterprise. Patrick and Chris join us at a pivotal time to support this next phase of growth and we are excited to continue to build momentum with them on board."

Opsera offers the industry's first no-code DevOps orchestration platform that provisions engineering teams' choice of CI/CD tools from a common architectural framework and builds declarative pipelines for a variety of use cases including SDLC, Infrastructure as Code, and release automation for SaaS applications such as Salesforce, Snowflake, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), etc. Opsera simplifies the set-up, use, and management of commercial and open-source tools across the DevOps ecosystem to correlate and unify data to provide contextualized diagnostics, metrics and actionable insights.

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps adoption and reach peak innovation velocity.

