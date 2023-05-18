Opsera Hires Patty Hatter as President and Chief Operating Officer

Patty brings experience to help scale and grow the Opsera DevOps platform among enterprise engineering teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the DevOps platform used by high performing engineering teams around the globe, today announced Patty Hatter as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). A Fortune 500 C-suite Executive and Independent Board Director, Patty will be responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy and accelerating business growth for Opsera's DevOps platform.

Patty is an industry recognized leader with more than two decades of experience driving large-scale business transformation, accelerating business growth and creating next-gen digital solutions at high-profile, global Fortune 500 corporations such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Intel, McAfee, Cisco and AT&T. She is an award-winning business and technology leader and is known for blending digital strategy and business agility to develop creative solutions that boost company revenue, stakeholder buy-in, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction.

"Supporting organizations that create cutting-edge technology is one of my deepest passions," said Hatter. "I am honored to join the Opsera team at a time of rapid growth for the company. Opsera's success is due to its unique platform approach to DevOps and DevSecOps orchestration. I look forward to taking Opsera's go-to-market strategy to the next level and helping our customers protect their existing technology investments by accelerating their DevOps journeys."

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Patty Hatter as our new President and Chief Operating Officer," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder, and CEO of Opsera. "This strategic hiring accelerates our growth journey, enhances market positioning, and empowers customers to protect their investment and enable them to do more with less. Patty's extensive business experience and proven track record of success make her an ideal choice to scale our operations and fuel our growth trajectory."

"The addition of Patty to the executive team is a strategic step to strengthen Opsera's impressive growth," said Rajeev Madhavan, co-founder and Partner of Clear Ventures and Wesley Chan, Felicis Ventures. "Opsera has already proven itself as a trusted solution for Fortune 100 companies and is scaling quickly. Patty is a well-aligned addition to the executive team to support Opsera's rapid growth initiatives across global enterprises."

High-performing enterprise engineering teams trust Opsera's DevOps platform to:

Give them choice and flexibility with their tools and automation while bringing existing internal tools into one tool management system.

Accelerate enterprise DevOps and DevSecOps maturity through automating pipelines, with security and quality gates built in to keep fast moving teams productive.

Grant leaders visibility into their teams' performance with insights into metrics all in one place to help them improve the developer productivity and empower them to make smart decisions.

About Opsera

The Opsera DevOps Platform is trusted by high-performing engineering teams, customers and recognized by the industry. Built on three core pillars to give leaders visibility from ideation to deployment, quality software delivered at speed, and shift-left security built into the platform so teams don't need to worry about protecting current or future software investments.Opsera enables any engineering team to move forward on its DevOps journey and become a top-performing DevOps team regardless of size, tech-maturity or industry. Customers like GenD (Norton LifeLock), Honeywell, Siemens, City of Hope, Sephora and other enterprise customers – all very different in size and industry – improved developer productivity by 2X, increased security posture by 60%, and reduced deployment times by 65% with the Opsera DevOps Flow Platform.

