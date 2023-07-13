Opsera included as Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

We believe that this inclusion supports Opsera's trajectory for supporting DevOps and DevSecOps journeys across large, global organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the DevOps platform used by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced its inclusion as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. Customers using Opsera transform their DevOps and DevSecOps journey across product and IT applications. They increase agility by 25X, security posture by up to 75%, productivity by 2X, and reduce total cost of ownership by 2-3X.

The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms defines DevOps platforms as those that provide fully integrated capabilities to enable continuous delivery of software using Agile and DevOps practices. These capabilities run the gamut of the software development life cycle (SDLC) and include product planning, version control, continuous integration, test automation, continuous deployment, release orchestration, automating security and compliance policies, monitoring, and observability. DevOps platforms support team collaboration, secure software development and measurement of software delivery metrics.

"We are excited to be included in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "According to the report, 'by 2027, 75% of organizations will have switched from multiple point solutions to DevOps platforms to streamline application delivery, up from 25% in 2023.' 

The Opsera DevOps platform equips our customers with built-in application security (Source code scanning, SAST, TVM, DAST, Container security, Vault etc.), Quality (Unit, Integration, Performance testing), ITSM and collaboration tools and value stream metrics so they can accelerate the transformation of their current DevOps and DevSecOps investments," continued Chivukula. "Our platform enables customers to increase agility, security, visibility and quality in a single, unified, orchestrated platform. We believe that our incredible Opsera team has helped make this recognition possible through outstanding innovation and dedication to customer success," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, By Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, Published 5 June 2023

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Opsera

Opsera is built for today's DevOps organizations. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 100 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

