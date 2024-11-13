Opsera Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Co-selling between Opsera and AWS expands the reach of Opsera's Unified DevOps Platform to enable enterprises to ship software faster, more securely, and effectively across multi-cloud and multi-SaaS applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by Hummingbird AI trusted by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Find Opsera on AWS: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ctqferl4kez4g

Opsera offers one of the most intelligent DevOps platforms on the market, with more than 100 integrations to provide insights from code to the cloud. It also offers out-of-the-box, persona-based dashboards that enable enterprises to measure throughput, velocity, stability, reliability, and overall developer productivity with leading Copilot AI solutions. Opsera can scale to thousands of developers across business units and entire organizations.

"As an AWS Partner in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, AWS customers worldwide can now take advantage of Opsera's award-winning Unified DevOps Platform," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "This marks another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize software delivery management through Unified Insights and AI agents that empower developers to ship software faster and more securely."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Opsera with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Opsera participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate Opsera customers' successes across industry verticals.

By combining Opsera's orchestration capabilities with the power of Amazon Q, users can unlock a new level of efficiency and innovation in their AWS deployments. Learn more at Opsera's AWS Immersion Day on January 14th: https://marketing.opsera.io/aws-immersion-day

About Opsera

Opsera is built for today's modern DevOps organizations. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 500 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera