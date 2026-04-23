Opsera Launches Forge, the First Intent and Context-Aware Enterprise Software Factory

Forge transforms raw intent into enterprise-ready applications in minutes, evolving a traditional Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) into a governed AI-SDLC.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Opsera announced the launch of Forge, the industry's first intent and context-aware Software Factory that transforms raw ideas into enterprise-ready code at AI speed. By evolving a traditional software development lifecycle into a true AI-SDLC—where context, spec-based development and guardrails drive every step, Forge accelerates organizations through Idea-to-Production, allowing teams to move from concept-to-cloud or legacy debt to modern enterprise-ready code with security, stability and compliance that enterprises can trust.

Today's AI agents produce software faster than organizations can supervise. Functioning as stateless "speed developers", these agents lack architectural judgment, causing drift, ambiguity, and hallucinations, which proliferate faster. At the same time, Enterprises spend nearly 40% of their budgets on legacy maintenance and adding more unaudited code compounds the liability.

Forge resolves this by establishing an AI-SDLC that enforces intent and context rigor with spec-based development before the first line of code is written. The result is enterprise compliance across every automated workflow.

"Modern, intelligent application delivery requires a platform that provides architectural consistency across environments for both modernizing legacy systems and launching new builds," said Matthew Flug, Research Manager, Intelligent Application Modernization and Deployment Platforms, at IDC. "By utilizing reverse engineering to anchor system logic and intent throughout the build cycle, Forge enables enterprises to address legacy tech debt while helping to improve the speed and quality of cloud-native application delivery."

"AI has given every developer superpowers, but code generation without enterprise-grade governance limits the use of such power. At the same time, enterprises are spending nearly 40% of their budgets on legacy software maintenance, and the increasing prevalence of unaudited code increases that liability. Forge is the first Enterprise Software Factory that makes AI-generated code secure, compliant, and auditable by design, and uses that same AI to modernize decades of legacy debt, without expensive services," said Rajeev Madhavan, Founder of RadiantVentures.

The Forge Software Factory:

Forge delivers enterprise-ready software with governance, security and control, leveraging your AI-coding assistant of choice:

Intent Driven: Forge captures raw intent as a machine-readable, living specification that serves as a shared source of truth between humans and AI.

Context Integrity: Builds a persistent context layer with security, policy, and rules to eliminate context rot and hallucinations.

Modernization Blueprint: Reverse-engineers legacy codebases (.NET monoliths, COBOL mainframes, Java, React) into living specs, preserving behavior while refactoring to modern architectures.

Engineering Health Score: Industry first 8-dimensional scorecard, ForgeScore delivers assessment across security, architecture, performance, and AI adaptability in minutes.

Spec-Driven Development, Governance & Compliance: A detailed machine-readable specification is created before any code is written. Maps and enforces every agentic action to corporate policy and regulations for structural compliance.

Human-AI Agent collaboration: Forge enables humans to authorize agentic action via auditable work orders, making it impossible to ship unapproved or non-compliant code.

At Belcorp, we need more than faster code; we need an AI-driven SDLC that accelerates time to market, delivers measurable business outcomes, and allows our talent to focus on strategic, high-value work. Forge enables exactly that by carrying business intent from concept to cloud without losing governance along the way. What once took weeks can now be achieved in minutes with an enterprise-grade modernization blueprint. It represents a new standard for building and scaling in the AI era, said Venkat Gopalan, CDTO BelCorp.

"Our vision for Forge is to redefine enterprise software delivery through true AI-SDLC — where intent, context, and spec-based development drive every step, with enterprise guardrails built in," said Kumar Chivukula, Co-Founder and CEO of Opsera. "AI gave enterprises speed. Forge is the first Secure Software Factory that pairs that speed with governance — delivering new applications from concept to cloud in hours, and modernizing the legacy debt that consumes nearly 40% of IT budgets. We're converting decades of technical burden into competitive advantage."

About Opsera Forge

Forge (https://softwareforge.ai/) is the first intent and context-aware Software Factory that transforms raw intent into governed, spec-based development and guardrails, delivering enterprise-ready applications at scale. Forge establishes a true, modern AI-SDLC that ensures enterprise-compliant development from day zero, whether building from Idea-to-Production or modernizing legacy debt.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera