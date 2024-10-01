Opsera Listed as an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

Opsera builds momentum for its Unified DevOps Platform in an emerging class of AI software development tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by Hummingbird AI trusted by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been listed as an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms .

Learn more about Opsera: https://www.opsera.io/schedule-a-demo

Opsera's Intelligent DevOps Platform

Opsera continues to build momentum for its Unified DevOps Platform, which was also recently included as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Software Engineering Intelligence Platforms. Opsera was also recognized in Quadrant Solutions' SPARK Matrix: Software Engineering Intelligence Platforms Q3 2024. Opsera offers one of the most intelligent DevOps platforms on the market, with more than 100 integrations to provide insights from code to cloud. It empowers enterprises to track the insights of the inner-loop (Copilot, DevEx, and productivity) and outer-loop (DORA, SPACE, pipeline and security) of software delivery and enhance developer productivity and experience.

Opsera is also partnering with GitHub Copilot to bring actionable insights via GitHub Copilot, GitHub actions, source code management, and popular tools, including JIRA, ServiceNow, and prominent DevSecOps tools. Opsera offers out-of-the-box, persona-based dashboards that enable enterprises to measure throughput, velocity, stability, reliability, and overall developer productivity, with the ability to scale to thousands of developers across business units and entire organizations.

"We are pleased to be listed as an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "We feel this adds to our momentum in 2024 with our inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Software Engineering Intelligence Platforms and the SPARK Matrix for Software Engineering Intelligence Platforms. With our Unified DevOps Platform, we have stayed committed to improving developer experience with predictive insights and recommendations with Hummingbird AI, helping enterprises accelerate their modernization journey and providing the most comprehensive insights from code to cloud."

Opsera, the industry's first Unified DevOps platform (powered by Hummingbird AI), delivers a vision that empowers developers and enterprises to ship software faster, more securely, and better across multi-cloud and multi-SaaS applications. Opsera leverages the DevOps platform and integrations and builds the AI agents framework to reimagine and revolutionize the software delivery management framework.

Opsera Unified Insights brings together the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) with developer activity and productivity insights, ROI, downstream impact (DORA, SPACE, and pipeline metrics), and application security posture insights across SDLC and SaaS applications. It helps enterprises do more with less and ship things faster, better, and more securely.

Gartner, Market Guide for Software Engineering Intelligence Platforms, 13 March 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, 3 September 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Opsera

Opsera is built for today's modern DevOps organizations. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 500 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera