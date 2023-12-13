Opsera Offers Unparalleled Support for Source Code Management Migration Fueled by the Power of Hummingbird AI

Enterprises can seamlessly migrate their source code, with context, from on-prem to the cloud in just one click with the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps Platform used by top Fortune 500 companies, announced its automated source code management (SCM) migration capabilities that provide fast, flexible migration with little maintenance and complete end-to-end visibility, across multiple migration tasks.

Opsera's SCM Migration solution enables enterprises to accelerate time to value when utilizing the latest innovations like GitHub Copilot and GitHub Actions. Opsera now provides a seamless and automated migration process, so that customers can migrate their on-prem SCM repositories and CI/CD pipelines to the cloud. Customers maintain support for Bitbucket, GitLab and GitHub features within the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform, while accelerating migrations to the cloud by 25x, with no down time and at scale.

Leveraging Opsera SCM Migration, a Fortune 100 manufacturing company accelerated and automated the movement of over 50,000 repositories to GitHub for use with GitHub CoPilot. The native migration tool took 21 hours to migrate each 700 MB repo, with thousands of commits, while Opsera enabled the team to cut the time to just a few minutes, including webhooks, keys, commit history, LFS files, branch protections, and user access. Hummingbird AI automates the scanning and remediation of issues during migrations.

"Moving source code sounds so easy, but in reality, it is not for the faint of heart," said Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director at EMA Research. "This is a fact that you definitely do not want to find out once it is done and developers are complaining about missing commit histories, broken build pipelines, incompatible tooling and missing access rights."

"The devil is truly in the details when it comes to SCM migrations," Volk says, "and even the smallest oversight can lead to significant disruptions. It's imperative to have a comprehensive plan that covers data integrity, process continuity, and clear communication, ensuring a seamless migration that upholds the rhythm of development and the morale of the team. A tool that could automate this process would be a great help."

Benefits of Opsera Unified DevOps Platform for SCM Migration include:

Fast, Seamless and Automated Migration: Opsera provides a seamless self-service and automated migration process so that customers can migrate many concurrent repositories and adopt GitHub Copilot and GitHub Actions without disrupting the developer experience.

Full-Featured Support for All Features of Bitbucket, GitLab and GitHub: Opsera supports all of the features of Bitbucket, GitLab and GitHub so that customers can be sure that their migration will be successful.

Expert Migration Technology and Adoption Support: Opsera provides expert support and strategy to help customers with their migration and adoption of GitHub Copilot and GitHub Actions.

End-to-End Visibility and Unified Control: See beyond SCM migration by connecting source code to the entire DevOps ecosystem, measuring code quality and team productivity, and enabling teams to build, deploy, and monitor applications faster at scale.

"Manual and in-house SCM migration efforts are time-consuming and error-prone, often with little visibility into the process or results," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera.

"The Opsera Unified DevOps Platform enables enterprise software teams to securely, quickly, and concurrently migrate all source code data without downtime or workflow disruption, including large files and full migration analysis. Opsera, powered by Hummingbird AI, significantly reduces the complexity of SCM migrations, speeds migration time at any scale and protects current technology investments."

About Opsera

Opsera is built for today's modern DevOps organizations. From the comprehensive orchestration for CI/CD pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities with actionable intelligence, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency using data driven from within their software development processes. Innovative Fortune 1000 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading Unified DevOps platform.

