Opsera Recognized as Leading DevOps Vendor for its Innovative AI-powered, Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform trusted by innovative enterprises around the globe, today announced industry recognition as a Leading DevOps Vendor in the the India DevOps Awards. Opsera also reports a 4.6/5 star rating on G2 with 67 inclusions in the G2 Spring 2024 Reports.

Game-Changing DevOps Efficiency, Agility, Visibility & Security

Opsera offers enterprises and developers the flexibility and freedom of choice they desire while consolidating DevOps tool sprawl, providing actionable end-to-end Unified Insights and DORA metrics. Customers increase the productivity of development teams by more than 30% while supporting any existing tool, SaaS or cloud in the CI/CD process with more than 100 pre-built integrations to avoid painful rip-and-replace projects. The most recent accolades provide third-party confirmation that Opsera's Cloud-native technology is leading the market in these capabilities.

Opsera Unified DevOps Platform Recognitions

India DevOps Awards 2024 : Opsera was named the Leading DevOps Vendor.

: Opsera was named the Leading DevOps Vendor. G2 Spring 2024 Reports : Opsera achieved inclusion in 67 Spring 2024 G2 Reports and received 21 badges, with strong showings in Enterprise Continuous Delivery and DevOps Platform Reports, including: High Performer for Build Automation, High Performer for Configuration Integration and High Performer for Continuous Delivery.

"We are honored that the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform is recognized in several reputable industry reports and awards," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Enterprise customers can feel confident that they are using one of the most highly regarded DevOps Platforms on the market. Thank you to the Opsera team for the consistent hard work and innovative creativity that makes our platform a leader in the DevOps Platform industry."

About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-powered Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform that transforms the software development process for innovative IT organizations. Opsera empowers DevOps teams to accelerate software development release velocity, reduces DevOps tool sprawl by 66%, and increases developer productivity by 75%. With integrations to more than 100 existing DevOps tools, Opsera provides end-to-end insights and actionable intelligence, and new automated DevOps troubleshooting and remediation suggestions powered by Hummingbird AI. Deliver software and innovate faster, safer, smarter.

