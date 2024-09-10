Opsera Showcases New and Innovative Salesforce DevOps Capabilities Powered by Hummingbird AI at Dreamforce 2024

The Opsera Unified DevOps Platform improves Salesforce developer experience, integrated code security and quality, and AI-driven insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps platform powered by Hummingbird AI used by top Fortune 500 companies, today announced its latest platform capabilities for Salesforce DevOps. These capabilities focus on improving developer experience, providing AI-driven insights across Salesforce and other SaaS applications, and improving code security and compliance. Opsera will showcase its new Salesforce DevOps capabilities at Dreamforce 2024 booth #11 in the Trailblazer Forest.

Learn more about Opsera's Salesforce DevOps Platform features: https://www.opsera.io/solutions/salesforce-devops-platform

"The latest advancements in Opsera's Salesforce DevOps platform underscore our commitment to improving Developer Experience, ensuring code compliance, and leveraging AI for smarter, faster, and safer Salesforce deployments," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "When developers have immediate access to recommendations, automated remediation, and comprehensive insights, they can confidently deliver secure code, driving innovation and accelerating time-to-market."

Opsera's Salesforce DevOps platform, powered by Hummingbird AI, enables Salesforce developers, architects, and admins to significantly improve security, agility, and productivity. Users can release 80% faster and improve security and quality posture by 75%. The latest updates to Opsera's Salesforce DevOps Platform include:

Auto-merge: Opsera Automated Merge for Salesforce is a feature within the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform that simplifies and streamlines the Git merge process, and code changes across branches in Salesforce environments, simplifying the release process and improving the developer experience by 2x.

Jira Integration: This integration streamlines package management and deployment, reducing manual effort and improving efficiency. It offers greater flexibility than other solutions on the market and optimizes package management and deployment, reducing manual overhead and offering flexibility unmatched by other solutions and improving the release velocity by 60%.

CPQ Integration: While in beta, this feature seamlessly transfers CPQ configuration data into Salesforce, addressing a common challenge faced by many enterprises and the salesforce users.

Code Scanning: This new feature provides enhanced security by scanning code for branch and commit level vulnerabilities. Opsera is the only solution on the market with code scanning capabilities on every commit action. Enhances security by scanning for vulnerabilities at every commit level, making Opsera the only solution with continuous code scanning across the salesforce release automation and enhances the security and quality posture by 75%.

Hummingbird AI: Opsera offers improved Salesforce-related recommendations within its Hummingbird AI tool, with pipeline analysis and fast remediation messaging that delivers real-time Salesforce-specific recommendations, pipeline analysis, and rapid remediation tools, reducing the MTTR by 70%.

New User Experience: A dedicated Salesforce landing page and deployment dashboards will improve admin and developer productivity. A revamped Salesforce landing page and deployment dashboards streamline workflows and boost admin and developer productivity.

Nanda Tumurugoti, Director of Engineering at Cohesity, will present " Cohesity Transforms Salesforce DevOps with Opsera Platform " at Dreamforce. Tumurugoti will discuss how Cohesity has transformed its Salesforce DevOps initiatives with the Opsera Unified DevOps Platform.

Opsera will showcase its Unified DevOps Platform at Dreamforce 2024. Opsera will be at booth 11 and host an exclusive Dreamforce 2024 Happy Hour event on Tuesday, September 17th, at the Peace Play Room in the Hotel Zeppelin.

