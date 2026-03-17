Opsera Unified Insights Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Customers can deploy Opsera to accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the leader in Agentic DevOps, today announced the availability of Unified Insights in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Microsoft customers can now discover and deploy trusted Opsera solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Opsera Unified Insights empowers enterprises to safely operationalize and govern AI across the modern, heterogeneous software development lifecycle (SDLC) and help them adopt/transform into AI-SDLC. Powered by reasoning AI agents, Opsera helps organizations translate metrics into business value, fix delivery friction that squanders AI productivity, and quantify ROI of AI investments. Opsera is already helping Fortune 1000 companies on Microsoft Azure improve 24/7 operational resilience by reducing Time to Pull Request by 85% and increasing deployment frequency by 65%.

Opsera is an Agentic DevOps Platform designed for Microsoft Azure environments, enabling enterprises to orchestrate and automate software delivery across Azure, GitHub, Microsoft Teams, and hybrid environments. Powered by Hummingbird AI, Opsera provides intelligent orchestration and governance to unify toolchains, standardize delivery workflows, and accelerate time-to-value for development teams in the Azure ecosystem.

"We are excited to bring Opsera's Agentic DevOps platform and intelligent AI agents to the Microsoft Marketplace. Enterprises are increasingly moving from traditional SDLC to an AI-driven software delivery lifecycle (AI-SDLC), and Opsera empowers this transformation by automating complex CI/CD workflows, enforcing security and compliance, and providing actionable insights across every stage of development. By integrating with the Microsoft ecosystem, we help customers unlock faster, safer, and more intelligent software delivery, turning AI adoption into tangible business outcomes," said Kumar Chivukula, Co-founder and CEO of Opsera

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome Opsera's solutions to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

Learn more about the Opsera Platform and Unified Insights at their pages on Microsoft Marketplace.

About Opsera

Opsera is redefining software delivery with its Agentic DevOps platform and AI Agents for AI builders. Unlike traditional DevOps tools that offer point solutions, Opsera delivers an Agentic DevOps platform with autonomous agents that not only detect issues but also remediate them, enabling secure, compliant, and high-velocity software delivery.

By serving as the Agent orchestration layer across 150+ DevOps tools and AI development environments, Opsera empowers enterprises to transition confidently to AI-SDLC, improve developer productivity and experience, increase pipeline success rates, and maximize ROI from their AI and cloud investments.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

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Opsera Contact:

Alexandra Archuleta, Director of Partnership Marketing

(925) 413-0445

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SOURCE Opsera