Opsera's Unified DevOps Platform Now Available on Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Opsera's industry-leading Unified DevOps Platform that significantly reduces tool sprawl and increases developer productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps Platform trusted by innovative enterprise IT organizations, announced it is now available on the Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The Opsera Unified DevOps Platform helps Azure customers increase the efficiency of app deployments through actionable insights that improve developer productivity, reduce tool sprawl and pinpoint areas to improve software delivery.

Unlike other platforms, Opsera brings together the entire software development lifecycle with developer activity and delivery insights for GitHub Copilot and DORA, native integrations and automation for more than 80% of the top CI/CD tools, and unified data for SDLC, IaC, SaaS applications like Salesforce and Snowflake, and mobile application development, helping teams make the most of their current technology investments.

Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online store that provides services and applications that are certified to run on the Azure platform. It is a medium for companies to discover ready-to-use, cloud-based solutions. With its innovative and patented technology, Opsera brings insights-driven automation to the Azure Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to offer Opsera's Unified DevOps Platform on Azure Marketplace," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "Azure customers can now utilize Opsera's sophisticated, award-winning technology to tap into powerful Unified Insights that enable them to make smart decisions, faster while adhering to strict compliance requirements."

With Opsera, enterprise teams have the choice and flexibility with their tools and automation, while accelerating DevOps maturity and maintaining the highest levels of quality and security that cannot be found with other platforms on the market. Opsera improves developer experience with predictive insights and recommendations with Hummingbird AI, helps enterprises accelerate their modernization journey and provides the most comprehensive insights from code to cloud.

Opsera is a Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform that transforms the software development process for innovative IT organizations. Opsera empowers DevOps teams to accelerate software development release velocity, reduces DevOps tool sprawl by 66%, and increases developer productivity by 75%. With integrations to more than 100 existing DevOps tools, Opsera provides end-to-end insights and actionable intelligence, and new automated DevOps troubleshooting and remediation suggestions powered by Hummingbird AI. Deliver software and innovate faster, safer, smarter.

