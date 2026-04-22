OpsGuru Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), reinforcing its position as the leading cloud and AI partner for businesses of all sizes, from high-growth startups and SMBs to large enterprise and public sector organizations.

This agreement reflects the growing demand from organizations for trusted, outcome-driven cloud and AI expertise. As cloud adoption accelerates and AI moves from experimentation to production, businesses require a partner with the breadth to manage complex infrastructure, the depth to deliver AI at enterprise scale, and the agility to move at the speed of innovation. OpsGuru's expanded SCA with AWS positions the company to meet that demand, bringing together a proven delivery framework, a portfolio of purpose-built accelerators, and deep vertical expertise to drive measurable transformation for organizations across the country.

"Signing this strategic collaboration agreement with AWS is a proud moment for OpsGuru as we deepen our roots and commitment to businesses," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "Powered by AWS and its industry-leading technologies, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations unlock new efficiencies, reduce risk, and drive transformative outcomes, from managing and optimizing cloud environments to accelerating AI adoption, building autonomous agents, and modernizing legacy infrastructure."

As part of this agreement, OpsGuru is positioned to deliver a robust portfolio of cloud and AI solutions, including four high-impact offerings at the forefront of its practice:

24/7 Managed Cloud Operations: OpsGuru provides full-stack, round-the-clock managed operations spanning cloud, data, and software estates, delivering end-to-end incident response, continuous cost optimization, and ongoing modernization. Customers typically achieve a 20–40% reduction in costs within six months, while engineering teams spend less than 30% of their time on maintenance.

OpsGuru provides full-stack, round-the-clock managed operations spanning cloud, data, and software estates, delivering end-to-end incident response, continuous cost optimization, and ongoing modernization. Customers typically achieve a 20–40% reduction in costs within six months, while engineering teams spend less than 30% of their time on maintenance. AI-Native Engineering Accelerator: A structured, three-week hands-on engagement where OpsGuru consultants work side-by-side with client engineering teams to build a real, production-grade product feature using AI-augmented workflows. Teams leave with a working product, a Reusable Context Library, and a data-backed business case to drive broader AI adoption across the organization.

A structured, three-week hands-on engagement where OpsGuru consultants work side-by-side with client engineering teams to build a real, production-grade product feature using AI-augmented workflows. Teams leave with a working product, a Reusable Context Library, and a data-backed business case to drive broader AI adoption across the organization. Autonomous Agent Accelerator: An enterprise-grade framework that compresses the time-to-market for production-ready agentic AI solutions from months to weeks. Using pre-built Terraform modules and reference agents, organizations can rapidly deploy intelligent, autonomous assistants that automate complex workflows, with centralized governance and security built in from day one.

An enterprise-grade framework that compresses the time-to-market for production-ready agentic AI solutions from months to weeks. Using pre-built Terraform modules and reference agents, organizations can rapidly deploy intelligent, autonomous assistants that automate complex workflows, with centralized governance and security built in from day one. AI-Accelerated Cloud Migration & Modernization Factory: A suite of integrated offerings that removes the cost, risk, and complexity from cloud migration at any scale. Whether mapping a complex legacy estate, provisioning an audit-ready environment for regulated industries, or accelerating cloud adoption, OpsGuru delivers a data-backed migration strategy, hardened security posture, and immediate compliance readiness.

These four solutions represent a selection of OpsGuru's robust and continuously evolving portfolio of AWS-powered services. From foundational infrastructure to cutting-edge AI, OpsGuru delivers the expertise organizations need to innovate boldly, scale securely, and lead in an AI-driven world.

With this expanded collaboration, OpsGuru is committed to helping businesses navigate the full arc of digital transformation, from foundational cloud adoption to the frontier of agentic AI. To learn more about OpsGuru's full portfolio of AWS-powered solutions, visit opsguru.com or contact [email protected].

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security—positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing & Business Development

416-845-3235

[email protected]

SOURCE OpsGuru Canada Inc.