OpsMx Secures Strategic Investment from CerraCap Ventures to Enhance DevSecOps and Software Delivery Management Capabilities

OpsMx, a leader in DevSecOps and software delivery management, today announced it has received a strategic investment from CerraCap Ventures, a fund focused on investing in tech solutions driven to foster a healthier secure planet.

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx has distinguished itself in the market with its robust platform that offers unparalleled visibility, control, and flexibility in managing software delivery. This platform enables organizations to seamlessly enforce security rules and compliance standards, assess and mitigate risks continuously, and ensure that security measures are an integral part of every phase of software development.

The investment will enable OpsMx to expand its research and development, enhance customer support services, and increase its presence in global markets. The company serves a diverse clientele across various sectors including retail, technology, healthcare, telecommunications, and cybersecurity. This diversity highlights the platform's versatility and its capability to meet the specific needs of different industries.

"We are excited about this investment as it will help us accelerate our efforts to blend speed with security in software delivery," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "Our goal is to empower our clients to not only meet but exceed their software delivery expectations, securely and efficiently."

This strategic funding from CerraCap Ventures signals confidence in OpsMx's innovative approach and its potential to lead the evolution in the DevSecOps space, driving significant advancements in how companies approach software development and delivery in an increasingly digital world.

"OpsMx demonstrates several key strengths that position it favorably in the rapidly expanding DevSecOps and software delivery management market coupled with its AI-powered intelligent automation and open integration architecture bolster a competitive edge. We are bullish of investment into OpsMx considering the stellar management team and an attractive exit and acquisition market landscape, added Vikas Datt, Partner CerraCap Ventures.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age -namely, technologies that drive a Healthier, Secure, Planet. CerraCap enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ model; driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more details, please visit www.cerracap.com

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. Incorporating open source Argo and Spinnaker, OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company's 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit www.opsmx.com.

