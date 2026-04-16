OPSWAT and Emerson to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Critical Infrastructure Operators

Strategic collaboration expands operational technology (OT)‑safe patch management capabilities to Emerson's Ovation™ Automation Platform customers worldwide

TAMPA, Fla. and ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity, and Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation leader, today announced a global strategic reseller agreement that will bring OPSWAT's industry-proven cybersecurity technologies to Emerson's power and water industry customers. As the first initiative under this enterprise-wide agreement, Emerson will integrate OPSWAT's scalable and safe operational technology (OT) patch management capabilities into its Ovation™ Automation Platform.

The new OT patch management solution further builds on the collaboration to date by securing the Ovation Platform through OPSWAT's MetaDefender Endpoint™, and My OPSWAT™ Central Management On-Premises, part of Emerson's purpose-built power and water cybersecurity suite of solutions.

"Our customers need cybersecurity solutions designed specifically for operational technology—not adapted from IT," said Robert Yeager, President of Emerson's power and water solutions business. "They benefit from purpose-built OT cybersecurity solutions that protect critical, real-time industrial systems while supporting availability, performance, and safe operations. Collaborating with OPSWAT enhances our ability to help operators protect their Ovation Automation Platform with a modern, OT appropriate approach to patch management. It reflects our commitment to delivering proven, efficient, best-in-class protection for critical infrastructure."

Critical infrastructure operators, including power generation and water/wastewater utilities, continue to face increasing cyber threats, regulatory pressure, and operational risk stemming from unpatched vulnerabilities. OPSWAT's solution for the Ovation Automation Platform delivers a modernized patch management approach designed specifically for industrial environments, addressing challenges posed by a mix of modern and legacy tools and the ongoing surge of nation-state and ransomware activity targeting the energy and water sectors.

"As LLMs, automation, and digital transformation accelerate across power and water infrastructure, the attack surface expands just as quickly," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In environments where safety and availability are mission critical, cybersecurity cannot rely on traditional IT assumptions but must be deterministic, scalable, and engineered specifically for OT realities. Partnering with Emerson allows us to embed that prevention-first philosophy directly into one of the world's most trusted automation platforms. This is not simply about patching vulnerabilities. It is about fortifying the resilience and continuity of the essential systems that power modern society."

Emerson offers the Ovation Automation Platform globally, with more than 800 sites already utilizing cybersecurity technologies specifically designed to provide critical industries, like power, water, and wastewater, with proven solutions backed by operational expertise.

The new strategic collaboration expands on the well-established DeltaV™ Alliance agreement between OPSWAT and Emerson for OPSWAT's MetaDefender Kiosk™, and MetaDefender Unidirectional Security Gateway™ for the DeltaV Automation Platform.

The new global partnership also underscores Emerson's strategy to collaborate with proven and effective cybersecurity providers, a shift driven by evolving global regulations and the need for continuous response to new vulnerabilities.

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About OPSWAT

For more than 20 years, OPSWAT has protected the world's most critical infrastructure across IT, OT, ICS, cloud, and cross-domain environments. Trusted by governments, industrial operators, and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, OPSWAT delivers a prevention-first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for environments where availability, safety, and compliance are non-negotiable.

Guided by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT prevents known, unknown, and AI-generated threats, zero-day attacks, and supply chain risks before they disrupt operations. Through OPSWAT Academy, the company also invests in global cybersecurity education and certification programs to strengthen IT and OT security expertise worldwide. Learn more at www.opswat.com

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com

Media Contacts

OPSWAT

Kat Lewis

VP of Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Emerson

Myra Mash

PR Manager, Control Systems and Software

[email protected]

SOURCE OPSWAT