OPSWAT's Pioneering Security-First Approach Earns Leadership Position in G2 Spring 2026 Grid Report for Managed File Transfer (MFT)

MetaDefender Managed File Transfer™ embeds advanced threat prevention directly into the digital transfer workflow

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has been named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2026 Grid® Report for Managed File Transfer (MFT).1

Where traditional MFTs focus on file transfer, OPSWAT's MetaDefender Managed File Transfer™ leads with a security-first approach that includes built-in zero-day and AI-borne threat protection. Differentiated from conventional MFT vendors, OPSWAT is pioneering an approach focused on ensuring files are truly secure end to end. Every file is scanned and sanitized before it reaches its destination.

Files remain a prime attack vector for threat actors to exploit critical environments. OPSWAT MetaDefender MFT embeds AI zero-day prevention, multi-engine malware scanning (Metascan™ Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines), Deep CDR™ (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology and adaptive sandboxing in every workflow.

Commenting on the report, Jeremy Fong, Vice President of Products, OPSWAT said: "A single malicious file transfer can lead to a regulatory incident or a serious operational disruption – such as a hospital or an energy provider going offline. That's why customers rely on our secure MFT solution to help reduce these risks in file sharing and automated file transfer workflows.

"In high-stakes environments, safety, availability and compliance are non-negotiable. They are fundamental to operating securely and responsibly. MetaDefender MFT was built to meet that standard, moving beyond traditional approaches with a more dynamic offering that delivers file security across the enterprise. And our G2 results show that customers recognize the difference."

The G2 report is based on verified customer reviews from the most tightly regulated organizations including banking, oil and energy, government, and telecommunications.

By providing advanced threat prevention, OPSWAT has continued to displace traditional MFT vendors and scored above average across every G2 measured capability; 100% of customers rated the product 4 or 5 stars and 95% said they would recommend it.

And, as organizations continue to manage ever more multi-faceted security stacks, MetaDefender MFT removes complexity with deployment in minutes and ensures a frictionless experience for the user.

Jeremy Fong continues: "As managed file transfer has become an increasingly targeted entry point in supply chain and critical infrastructure attacks, OPSWAT's architecture addresses a critical security gap that most conventional MFT platforms don't address directly."

About OPSWAT

For more than 20 years, OPSWAT has protected the world's most critical infrastructure across IT, OT, ICS, cloud, and cross-domain environments. Trusted by governments, industrial operators, and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, OPSWAT delivers a prevention-first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for environments where availability, safety, and compliance are non-negotiable.

Guided by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT prevents known, unknown, and AI-generated threats, zero-day attacks, and supply chain risks before they disrupt operations. Through OPSWAT Academy, the company also invests in global cybersecurity education and certification programs to strengthen IT and OT security expertise worldwide. Learn more at www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

VP of Global Marketing & Communications, OPSWAT

804-647-8663

[email protected]

1 Source: G2, data as of 5/6/2026

SOURCE OPSWAT