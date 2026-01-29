OPSWAT Appoints Bill Carey as Chief Financial Officer

Technology finance executive with IPO and public entity experience to guide the cybersecurity company's next phase of global growth

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Bill Carey has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The technology finance executive will lead OPSWAT's financial strategy and governance as the company continues to scale its business and expand cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure.

Carey succeeds Simon Ho as Chief Financial Officer. Ho, who has held the role since Feb. 2020, will retire and remain available in an advisory capacity to the CFO. During his tenure, OPSWAT built a robust, end-to-end financial foundation, spanning financial planning and analysis (FP&A), revenue operations, tax, and core financial operations, to enable global growth.

"Bill brings extensive leadership experience guiding technology companies through rapid growth and transformation," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "His proven ability to drive growth with financial discipline and public company experience makes him the right financial leader for OPSWAT. I want to thank Simon Ho for his six years of wide-ranging contributions and impeccable leadership."

Prior to joining OPSWAT, Carey served as interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Couchbase. During his tenure, he played a key role in the company's successful initial public offering in 2021, helping guide financial reporting, compliance, and governance processes required for the transition to a publicly traded company.

"My core motivation to join OPSWAT is the chance to be part of an amazing story," said Carey. "This story isn't just about growth — it's about a culture of innovation that has consistently moved ahead of the market curve. What makes this opportunity even more compelling is the specific moment OPSWAT is at. Benny has built something special with strong fundamentals, and I am excited by the challenge of preparing the organization for the next chapter of scaling with velocity."

Carey holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina State University.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

