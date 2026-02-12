OPSWAT Appoints Jan Miller as Chief Technology Officer to Advance Perimeter-Based Threat Detection

New CTO role accelerates OPSWAT's strategy for adaptive sandboxing and threat intelligence at scale

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Jan Miller as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this expanded role, Miller will lead the newly created Technology Center, align research, engineering, and product development, and drive the company's strategy for advanced threat detection at scale at the perimeter of organizations. By closing gaps between sandbox analysis and threat intelligence at their outer boundaries, OPSWAT's solutions will enable organizations to identify and stop evasive threats earlier in the file lifecycle, before they can reach users, systems, or critical networks.

Jan Miller was appointed Chief Technology Officer of OPSWAT.

"Jan's appointment reinforces OPSWAT's commitment to leading the next generation of AI-driven threat prevention," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "He combines deep technical expertise with true engineering leadership and has been at the forefront of applying AI and advanced research to real-world malware detection. Jan has already helped shape how we use adaptive sandboxing, behavioral analysis, and threat intelligence together at scale. As we further invest in research and innovation, his leadership will be critical in turning cutting-edge ideas into protection that works at the perimeter, where seconds matter and mistakes are not an option."

Miller brings more than a decade of experience building malware analysis and threat detection technologies used by security teams worldwide. He is widely recognized for his contributions to sandboxing, behavioral analysis, and evasive malware research, and as the founder of multiple cybersecurity companies acquired by CrowdStrike and OPSWAT. Since joining the company in late 2022, Miller has held roles of increasing responsibility at OPSWAT, with him being the CTO of Threat Analysis prior to this latest appointment.

"To counter modern malware, sandboxing must work hand in hand with threat intelligence at the perimeter, where files first enter the environment and decisions need to be made in seconds," said Jan Miller, Chief Technology Officer at OPSWAT. "This approach will allow customers to reduce alert noise, accelerate response, and improve protection across critical environments. Our new Technology Center will focus on advancing the integration of sandboxing and threat intelligence."

Miller is also a board member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), where he advocates for transparency and standardized evaluation of security technologies. As a lead author of AMTSO's Sandbox Evaluation Framework, he has helped define how modern sandbox solutions should be tested and validated.

More information:

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact:

Kat Lewis

VP of Global Marketing & Communications

8046478663

[email protected]

SOURCE OPSWAT