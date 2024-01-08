OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Achievement with Remarkable Year-End Growth

News provided by

OPSWAT

08 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

Global cybersecurity leader achieves more than 26% year-over-year revenue growth, poised to lead in perimeter defense cybersecurity in 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today rings in its twentieth year in business with more than 26% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, while surpassing important sales, product and global operational milestones.

Continue Reading
OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years.
OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years.

According to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023, 27% of security incidents led to extortion, including ransomware, business email compromise, data leakage and distributed denial of service, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to safeguard both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). With over two decades of continuous innovation and growth, OPSWAT is strategically positioned to meet these market demands and fortify organizations against the dynamic threat landscape.

"I am so proud of OPSWAT's growth and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2024," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In the coming year, we will continue our leadership role in perimeter defense strategy through product innovations and unique deployments tailored for critical infrastructure, empowering our customers to create layered defense strategies."

Key 2023 Milestones

  • Sales & Channel Success: With more than 1,700 customers, OPSWAT solidified its position as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide. The channel played a pivotal role, with 48 new partners, including 46 resellers and 2 distributors. New business through the channel has doubled for the past two years, reflecting OPSWAT's consistent record-breaking performance.
  • Product Innovation: OPSWAT introduced the Mobile Kiosk, an ultra-rugged solution designed to maintain critical network security in the harshest conditions. MetaDefender Kiosk and Netwall were also accepted into the Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program, highlighting OPSWAT's dedication to advancing industry standards. The new My OPSWAT was also a major milestone – providing a one-stop digital hub designed to allow customers to manage, update and control our products, services and teams with increased digitalization and cloud adoption.
  • OPSWAT Academy: OPSWAT Academy continues to lead in cybersecurity education after surpassing 50,000 certified professionals, issuing more than 70,000 certifications, and expanding the course offerings with nine associate and seven professional training programs. Additionally, OPSWAT Academy introduced enterprise licensing and announced onsite trainings in 2024 to further enhance industry-wide cybersecurity skills.
  • Operational Expansion: With 17 global offices strategically positioned, OPSWAT expanded its footprint in key markets, including India and Japan, and extended its existing presence in Romania, Dubai, and with a new global headquarters and CIP Lab in Tampa, Florida. The successful deployment of CIP Labs in every office and at global events has played a key role in ensuring OPSWAT remains at the forefront of educating customers, partners and the industry on mitigating cyberthreats.
  • Industry Recognition: OPSWAT received prestigious accolades and recognition throughout the year, including the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Globee® Cybersecurity Awards, Global InfoSec Awards at RSA, Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, U.K Cyber Security Awards, and recognition as a finalist in the 2023 SC Media Awards.

As OPSWAT reflects on two decades of innovation and growth, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure and empower organizations to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis
VP of Global Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
+1.415.590.7300

SOURCE OPSWAT

Also from this source

OPSWAT Academy to Launch Onsite Trainings in 2024

OPSWAT Academy to Launch Onsite Trainings in 2024

OPSWAT, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for critical environments, announced today that it will be launching OPSWAT Academy Bootcamp, a...
OPSWAT to Inaugurate Global Headquarters and Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab at Tampa SkyCenter One

OPSWAT to Inaugurate Global Headquarters and Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab at Tampa SkyCenter One

OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its global ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.