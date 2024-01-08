OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Achievement with Remarkable Year-End Growth
Global cybersecurity leader achieves more than 26% year-over-year revenue growth, poised to lead in perimeter defense cybersecurity in 2024
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today rings in its twentieth year in business with more than 26% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, while surpassing important sales, product and global operational milestones.
According to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023, 27% of security incidents led to extortion, including ransomware, business email compromise, data leakage and distributed denial of service, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to safeguard both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). With over two decades of continuous innovation and growth, OPSWAT is strategically positioned to meet these market demands and fortify organizations against the dynamic threat landscape.
"I am so proud of OPSWAT's growth and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2024," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In the coming year, we will continue our leadership role in perimeter defense strategy through product innovations and unique deployments tailored for critical infrastructure, empowering our customers to create layered defense strategies."
Key 2023 Milestones
- Sales & Channel Success: With more than 1,700 customers, OPSWAT solidified its position as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide. The channel played a pivotal role, with 48 new partners, including 46 resellers and 2 distributors. New business through the channel has doubled for the past two years, reflecting OPSWAT's consistent record-breaking performance.
- Product Innovation: OPSWAT introduced the Mobile Kiosk, an ultra-rugged solution designed to maintain critical network security in the harshest conditions. MetaDefender Kiosk and Netwall were also accepted into the Emerson DeltaV Alliance Program, highlighting OPSWAT's dedication to advancing industry standards. The new My OPSWAT was also a major milestone – providing a one-stop digital hub designed to allow customers to manage, update and control our products, services and teams with increased digitalization and cloud adoption.
- OPSWAT Academy: OPSWAT Academy continues to lead in cybersecurity education after surpassing 50,000 certified professionals, issuing more than 70,000 certifications, and expanding the course offerings with nine associate and seven professional training programs. Additionally, OPSWAT Academy introduced enterprise licensing and announced onsite trainings in 2024 to further enhance industry-wide cybersecurity skills.
- Operational Expansion: With 17 global offices strategically positioned, OPSWAT expanded its footprint in key markets, including India and Japan, and extended its existing presence in Romania, Dubai, and with a new global headquarters and CIP Lab in Tampa, Florida. The successful deployment of CIP Labs in every office and at global events has played a key role in ensuring OPSWAT remains at the forefront of educating customers, partners and the industry on mitigating cyberthreats.
- Industry Recognition: OPSWAT received prestigious accolades and recognition throughout the year, including the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Globee® Cybersecurity Awards, Global InfoSec Awards at RSA, Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, U.K Cyber Security Awards, and recognition as a finalist in the 2023 SC Media Awards.
As OPSWAT reflects on two decades of innovation and growth, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure and empower organizations to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.
About OPSWAT
For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.
