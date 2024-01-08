OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Achievement with Remarkable Year-End Growth

Global cybersecurity leader achieves more than 26% year-over-year revenue growth, poised to lead in perimeter defense cybersecurity in 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today rings in its twentieth year in business with more than 26% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, while surpassing important sales, product and global operational milestones.

OPSWAT Celebrates 20 Years.

According to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023, 27% of security incidents led to extortion, including ransomware, business email compromise, data leakage and distributed denial of service, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to safeguard both Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT). With over two decades of continuous innovation and growth, OPSWAT is strategically positioned to meet these market demands and fortify organizations against the dynamic threat landscape.

"I am so proud of OPSWAT's growth and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2024," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In the coming year, we will continue our leadership role in perimeter defense strategy through product innovations and unique deployments tailored for critical infrastructure, empowering our customers to create layered defense strategies."

As OPSWAT reflects on two decades of innovation and growth, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure and empower organizations to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape.

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

