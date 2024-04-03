OPSWAT Acquires CIP Cyber to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Training

Two leading critical infrastructure online learning communities join forces to help close global skills gap for cybersecurity professionals

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has acquired CIP Cyber, an online learning community with a mission of connecting, training, and certifying cybersecurity professionals to protect critical infrastructure. Its integration with OPSWAT Academy, a comprehensive training platform that educates and certifies cybersecurity professionals to safeguard critical environments, marks a significant milestone in cybersecurity education. By combining the expertise of both entities, the collaboration will deliver top-tier training to cybersecurity professionals worldwide with a total of 31 certification courses covering IT and OT/ICS.

With a shared vision and synergy, OPSWAT Academy and CIP Cyber are furthering their commitment to elevating the current standard and offerings of cybersecurity education. Building upon OPSWAT's founding sponsorship, today's completion of the CIP Cyber acquisition brings OPSWAT Academy and CIP Cyber resources into one fully integrated platform, enabling a more comprehensive training community. With 198,000 from CIP Cyber and 52,000 users from OPSWAT Academy, the joint community creates an expansive global network of certified professionals.

"The alliance between OPSWAT Academy and CIP Cyber represents a natural progression of our shared commitment to empower cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate today's ever-evolving cyber threats," said Benny Czarny, OPSWAT Founder and CEO. "By combining our strengths and resources, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled educational resources to individuals and organizations on a global scale."

Irfan Shakeel, Director at CIP Cyber, echoed this, stating, "Our partnership with OPSWAT amplifies our mutual dedication to advancing cybersecurity education. Together, we are better equipped to address the cybersecurity skills gap within critical infrastructure sectors, ensuring professionals have the expertise required to safeguard critical environments and digital assets."

Looking ahead, OPSWAT Academy is committed to expanding its offerings, forging new partnerships, and launching initiatives aimed at nurturing a skilled cybersecurity workforce globally. This commitment is also evidenced with its $10 million scholarship learning program that launched last month. Through continued innovation and collaboration, OPSWAT remains dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.

For those interested in exploring OPSWAT Academy's comprehensive cybersecurity training programs further, including testimonials and more details on their offerings, please visit OPSWAT Academy's official website.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

About CIP Cyber

Previously eHacking, CIP Cyber is an initiative dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our vision and mission are to empower the cybersecurity community to defend critical infrastructure to connect, train, and certify cybersecurity professionals. CIP Cyber offers interactive courses, informative content, expert-led videos, and community engagement to help individuals develop the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to effectively protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. CIP Cyber has an extensive community, with 266,000 followers on Facebook and 93,000 on YouTube. To learn more, visit https://cipcyber.com/.

