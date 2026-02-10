OPSWAT Delivers a Landmark Year of Innovation and Growth
Advances in threat prevention, new partnerships with technology leaders, and an expanded global presence strengthened cybersecurity resilience in 2025
TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, continued to grow significantly in 2025 by advancing product innovation, strengthening strategic partnerships and better supporting the evolving needs of organizations confronting sophisticated cyber threats. These efforts included the release of new and enhanced security solutions, strategic channel integrations, expanded partnerships, and further emphasis on supply chain security. With a global team of more than 1,000 employees, the company delivered more than 25% year-over-year (YoY) growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).
Key 2025 Milestones:
- Sales and Channel Success: Now serving over 2,000 customers, OPSWAT reinforced its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide. The company strengthened its global channel ecosystem through targeted investments in partner enablement and regional expansion. The introduction of an integrated Partner Portal to My OPSWAT™ allowed for the centralization of licensing, support case management, and enablement resources.
- Product Innovation: OPSWAT continued to advance its existing product portfolio through a series of platform enhancements, integrations, new cybersecurity solutions, and infrastructure investments. A few highlights:
- OPSWAT's data diode business grew by triple digits in 2025, securing applications in industrial automation, government and defense, and financial services. OPSWAT now offers the broadest range of diode and gateway solutions, can deploy them within hours, and manufactures the hardware securely in-house at its Tampa, Florida facility. MetaDefender Transfer Guard™ and MetaDefender Optical Diode™ were recently listed in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC), and MetaDefender Bilateral Security Gateway™ achieved IEC 62443 certification, supporting secure and compliant operations across diverse industrial automation and control systems.
- Through key advancements such as simpler large-scale deployment, stronger identity and certificate security, and enhanced centralized management, MetaDefender Kiosk™ now enables faster operations and better visibility across environments for a more secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready approach to removable media protection. Performance and scanning improvements further ensure reliable, auditable protection for even the most complex media, helping organizations reduce risk while operating more efficiently.
- In October 2025, OPSWAT introduced MetaDefender Drive™ with SmartTouch, a portable, air-gapped threat detection device that enables threat and compliance scanning before devices enter secure environments without network connectivity, reducing risk from malware and unauthorized code.
- MetaDefender Managed File Transfer (MFT) has convinced customers with its industry leading end-to-end embedded file security and increased enterprise maturity, delivering ease of install and updates, performance and stability through automated workflows, auto scaling and improved reporting. These advanced benefits have helped establish MetaDefender MFT as a leading solution in the G2 MFT category.
- As part of the continued development of its OESIS Framework, OPSWAT expanded SDK capabilities and platform support to improve integration flexibility for developers and technology partners
- OPSWAT Academy: OPSWAT Academy™ continues to lead cybersecurity education, having issued more than 15,000 certifications and trained over 28,000 professionals. The Academy expanded its course offerings to 28 programs total, tailored to equip practitioners with hands-on skills in critical infrastructure cybersecurity. OPSWAT Academy was also named a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Submitter Partner by ISC2, enabling participants to earn credits toward widely recognized certifications such as CISSP and CCSP.
- Operational Expansion: OPSWAT expanded its global footprint to 22 offices, enhancing its ability to support customers and partners across time zones under its "follow the sun" model. New offices and CIP labs in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Arlington, Virginia, strengthen OPSWAT's presence in key government and enterprise markets, facilitating closer collaboration on national security and critical infrastructure initiatives. The opening of the Tampa Production Facility increases supply chain resilience, accelerates delivery, and ensures trusted production for critical infrastructure environments by manufacturing hardware such as MetaDefender Kiosk and MetaDefender Drive.
- Industry Research: OPSWAT published its inaugural Threat Landscape Report at Black Hat USA 2025. The report drew on analysis from more than 890,000 sandbox scans to offer a data-driven view of how cyberthreats are evolving. The findings revealed a 127% increase in multi-stage malware complexity, demonstrating the need for continuous, multilayered detection and real-time intelligence.
- Unit 515: In June of 2025, OPSWAT introduced its elite red team, Unit 515, which focuses on adversarial simulation, advanced testing and vulnerability research. Unit 515 conducts in-depth security evaluations that led to the discovery and responsible disclosure of 29 vulnerabilities, including significant findings in widely deployed software such as Grafana and Ruby on Rails.
- Partnerships: In 2025, OPSWAT extended its reach and integration capabilities with several strategic partnerships, including
- An OEM partnership with SentinelOne that integrates AI-driven detection capabilities into OPSWAT's multiscanning technology.
- An integration collaboration with NetApp to embed advanced file security into enterprise storage environments.
- Designation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Rising Star Partner, reflecting the company's rapid innovation and adoption within cloud ecosystems.
- Participation in the F5 ADSP Partner Program to enhance application delivery and security.
- Awards and Recognition: In 2025, OPSWAT solutions earned industry recognition for innovation and effectiveness. Across its broader platform, OPSWAT maintained globally recognized quality and security standards, including
- ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems
- ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security management applicable to MetaDefender Cloud™ and My OPSWAT Central Management™
- SOC 2 compliance, providing additional assurance to enterprise and critical infrastructure customers.
The company's commitment to zero trust was further demonstrated by OPSWAT receiving two Cyber Defense Magazine Publisher's Choice awards at the Global InfoSec Awards for its Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) ™ technology and for threat intelligence delivered through MetaDefender NDR and MetaDefender InSights.
"Critical infrastructure operators are dealing with threats that move faster, hide better, and increasingly leverage AI," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In 2025, we strengthened the core of our platform by expanding deterministic technologies like Deep CDR, data diodes, and advanced file security, while applying AI where it delivers real value, from threat classification to detection at scale. We also brought our entire hardware supply chain in-house, from design to manufacturing, to ensure trusted production and delivery into the most sensitive environments. At the same time, we continued to invest in OPSWAT Academy, because technology alone is not enough, well-trained people are just as critical. The growth we achieved reflects trust from customers who rely on us to protect systems where failure is not an option. We will continue to build practical, prevention-first security and invest in education to protect the infrastructure societies depend on every day."
OPSWAT begins 2026, its 24th year in business, remaining focused on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity platforms that safeguard IT, operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS) worldwide.
About OPSWAT
For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.
