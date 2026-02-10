OPSWAT Delivers a Landmark Year of Innovation and Growth

Advances in threat prevention, new partnerships with technology leaders, and an expanded global presence strengthened cybersecurity resilience in 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, continued to grow significantly in 2025 by advancing product innovation, strengthening strategic partnerships and better supporting the evolving needs of organizations confronting sophisticated cyber threats. These efforts included the release of new and enhanced security solutions, strategic channel integrations, expanded partnerships, and further emphasis on supply chain security. With a global team of more than 1,000 employees, the company delivered more than 25% year-over-year (YoY) growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Key 2025 Milestones:

Sales and Channel Success: Now serving over 2,000 customers, OPSWAT reinforced its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide. The company strengthened its global channel ecosystem through targeted investments in partner enablement and regional expansion. The introduction of an integrated Partner Portal to My OPSWAT™ allowed for the centralization of licensing, support case management, and enablement resources.





Product Innovation: OPSWAT continued to advance its existing product portfolio through a series of platform enhancements, integrations, new cybersecurity solutions, and infrastructure investments. A few highlights:

An OEM partnership with SentinelOne that integrates AI-driven detection capabilities into OPSWAT's multiscanning technology. An integration collaboration with NetApp to embed advanced file security into enterprise storage environments. Designation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Rising Star Partner, reflecting the company's rapid innovation and adoption within cloud ecosystems. Participation in the F5 ADSP Partner Program to enhance application delivery and security.

Awards and Recognition: In 2025, OPSWAT solutions earned industry recognition for innovation and effectiveness. Across its broader platform, OPSWAT maintained globally recognized quality and security standards, including

ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security management applicable to MetaDefender Cloud™ and My OPSWAT Central Management™ SOC 2 compliance, providing additional assurance to enterprise and critical infrastructure customers.



The company's commitment to zero trust was further demonstrated by OPSWAT receiving two Cyber Defense Magazine Publisher's Choice awards at the Global InfoSec Awards for its Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) ™ technology and for threat intelligence delivered through MetaDefender NDR and MetaDefender InSights.

"Critical infrastructure operators are dealing with threats that move faster, hide better, and increasingly leverage AI," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "In 2025, we strengthened the core of our platform by expanding deterministic technologies like Deep CDR, data diodes, and advanced file security, while applying AI where it delivers real value, from threat classification to detection at scale. We also brought our entire hardware supply chain in-house, from design to manufacturing, to ensure trusted production and delivery into the most sensitive environments. At the same time, we continued to invest in OPSWAT Academy, because technology alone is not enough, well-trained people are just as critical. The growth we achieved reflects trust from customers who rely on us to protect systems where failure is not an option. We will continue to build practical, prevention-first security and invest in education to protect the infrastructure societies depend on every day."

OPSWAT begins 2026, its 24th year in business, remaining focused on delivering comprehensive cybersecurity platforms that safeguard IT, operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS) worldwide.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

