OPSWAT Names Robby Cantrell as VP of OT Sales, Positioning Company to Scale OT Customer Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Robby to the OPSWAT team," said OPSWAT CRO, Mike Barker. "The company exceeded its 2021 growth goals, and we are positioned to do the same in 2022. Robby will play a vital role in helping us do just that while working closely with our direct sales, channel sales, and OEM sales teams to help protect the world's most critical environments with our industry-leading OT solutions."

Operating out of the company's Tampa, FL headquarters, Cantrell brings over 20 years of sales expertise in both the technology and cybersecurity industries. Prior to joining OPSWAT, he served as VP of Sales, North America and EMEA at Votiro, a file sanitization cybersecurity company, and worked in Strategic Accounts at JFrog, a DevOps solution provider. He served in roles supporting global enterprises with workforce production applications, identity management technology, and cybersecurity services at Lookout, MobileIron, CenturyLink Business, and AT&T, as well as served on the University of South Florida's Cybersecurity Executives Advisory Committee. Cantrell will be working closely with OPSWAT's CRO, Mike Barker, and will be responsible for driving the company's OT product revenue and implementing comprehensive account plans and strategies to win new business.

"I am excited to join OPSWAT during a time when protecting organizations' critical assets is more important than ever," said Robby Cantrell, VP of OT Sales. "OPSWAT has an impressive track record of annual customer and revenue growth, and I look forward to setting an even steeper trajectory for its OT solutions in 2022."

The addition of Robby Cantrell to the leadership team follows one of the strongest-performing years in OPSWAT company history. In 2021, OPSWAT grew worldwide business revenue every quarter, with annual record-breaking YOY revenue growth, expanded its OT solution portfolio with the acquisition of Bayshore Networks, and heavily invested in product R&D with a $125 million investment from Brighton Park Capital.

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks.

