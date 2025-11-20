OPSWAT Opens New U.S. Production Facility in Tampa to Strengthen Domestic Cybersecurity Supply Chain

With the onshoring of manufacturing, OPSWAT reinforces its commitment to quality, innovation, compliance, and supply chain integrity

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today opened its state-of-the-art production facility in Tampa, Fla. By manufacturing its hardware domestically, OPSWAT enhances supply chain integrity, ensures compliance with stringent U.S. and international security standards, and doubles down on its focus on delivering highest-quality products to both government and enterprise customers.

An OPSWAT team member is checking the internal wiring of a MetaDefender Optical Diode™ at OPSWAT's new cybersecurity production facility in Tampa, Fla.

The expansion embodies OPSWAT's "Locally Built – Globally Trusted" vision, which is rooted in the belief that secure products start with secure manufacturing. Moving hardware production onshore greatly reduces several strategic, security, and operational risks associated with offshore production, especially for products intended to protect critical infrastructure or handle sensitive data.

These risks range from:

Supply chain risks such as hardware tampering and counterfeit parts,

Geopolitical and regulatory risks, such as export controls and sanctions,

Intellectual property and data protection risks such as theft and leakage

Operational and continuity risks due to supply chain disruptions and quality challenges.

"Cybersecurity hardware is too important to outsource," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "By building it here in the U.S., we ensure the transparency, quality, and supply chain resilience our customers expect, while also creating high-skilled jobs and demonstrating that American-made can be both secure and cost-competitive."

Manufacturing the hardware in-house provides OPSWAT with greater control and quality assurance throughout every stage of production. Dedicated Quality Assurance and Product Management teams oversee rigorous testing and compliance processes to ensure the highest standards are consistently met. The move also enables OPSWAT to accelerate product development and respond swiftly to emerging cybersecurity challenges and customer needs.

Located in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing technology and cybersecurity hubs, the new Tampa site serves as a secure production facility and a strategic logistics center within OPSWAT's global operations network of 22 offices and facilities. It expands the company's production capacity to meet increasing global demand for trusted cybersecurity solutions across the defense, finance, energy and manufacturing sectors.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

