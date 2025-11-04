OPSWAT Academy Named Continuing Professional Education Partner for Cybersecurity by ISC2

Collaboration enables cybersecurity professionals taking OPSWAT Academy training to earn credits towards ISC2™ certifications

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT Academy, a premier provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity training, today announced it was named a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Submitter Partner by ISC2™. The collaboration enables cybersecurity professionals worldwide to grow their expertise while meeting maintenance requirements for their ISC2 certifications, including CISSP, CCSP, and additional globally recognized credentials.

"Partnering with ISC2, the world's leading member association for cybersecurity professionals, further validates the quality and impact of our training programs," said Irfan Shakeel, VP of Training and Certification Services at OPSWAT. "It gives those professionals one more reason to continue their learning journey with us and stay ahead of emerging threats."

As a CPE Submitter Partner, OPSWAT Academy can now directly submit CPE credits for qualifying educational programs such as self-paced online courses, live webinars, and onsite technical bootcamps on behalf of the trainee to ISC2. Participants can earn up to 20 CPE credits, depending on the program completed.

"This collaboration provides ISC2-certified members with the opportunity to earn valuable CPE credits while accessing exclusive cybersecurity education and resources only available through OPSWAT Academy," said Glen Cox, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ISC2. "Together, ISC2 and OPSWAT Academy broaden the range of high-quality, up-to-date training available to professionals, helping them maintain their certifications with confidence."

By joining forces, OPSWAT Academy's reinforces its dedication to closing the global cybersecurity skills gap and strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure through impactful education.

About OPSWAT Academy

OPSWAT Academy offers leading CIP cybersecurity training and certification programs designed to equip individuals and organizations with the practical knowledge and skills needed to protect critical infrastructure. Through innovative and hands-on learning experiences, OPSWAT Academy bridges the CIP cybersecurity skills gap globally.

