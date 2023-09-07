OPSWAT Partners with BlackBerry to Strengthen MetaDefender Cybersecurity Solutions

Integration of BlackBerry AI cybersecurity technology with OPSWAT's MetaDefender platform delivers unparalleled cyber threat protection

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions and critical infrastructure protection today announced a collaboration with BlackBerry, the pioneer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cybersecurity, that will see the company's MetaDefender platform integrated with BlackBerry's Cylance® AI to deliver prevention-first, predictive security to combat the most advanced cyberattacks.

Having recently announced an update to its patented AI engine to significantly advance threat prediction capabilities for organizations by 40 percent compared with earlier versions, BlackBerry's Cylance AI has unfailingly protected businesses and governments globally from cyberattacks since its inception, with a multi-year predictive advantage.

The Cylance OEM Engine provides embedded AI and ML to build zero-day security directly into IoT endpoints. Its risk scoring engine discovers and classifies malware and delivers actionable intelligence.

The integration of Cylance OEM Engine into OPSWAT's MetaDefender platform represents a significant step forward in strengthening the cybersecurity defenses of organizations of all sizes and irrespective of industry, by improving the precision and efficiency of malware detection through the use of AI and behavioral heuristics.

"We are excited to partner with BlackBerry and integrate their patented AI technology into our MetaDefender platform," said George Prichici, VP of Products at OPSWAT. "This collaboration validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our valued customers. By combining OPSWAT's expertise in threat detection and prevention with BlackBerry's security offerings, we are confident that we will significantly enhance the protection of our customers against emerging cyber threats."

"BlackBerry's AI cybersecurity technology is trusted by businesses and governments worldwide. Our work with OPSWAT will provide organizations with next-generation cyber threat protection capabilities and enhance their ability to proactively defend against advanced attacks and stay ahead of emerging threats," said Nathan Jenniges, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BlackBerry's Cylance and UEM portfolios.

BlackBerry joins an ecosystem of over 70 partners who collaborate with OPSWAT to provide customers with seamlessly integrated technologies for enhanced security and operations. To find a full list of OPSWAT technology partners visit https://www.opswat.com/partners/technology.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

