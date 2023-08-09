OPSWAT Publishes 2023 Threat Intelligence Survey Results at Black Hat USA, Reveals Only 22% of Organizations Have a Fully Mature Threat Intelligence Program

New survey highlights the urgent need for enhanced detection capabilities to combat evolving malware threats

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today published the results of its Threat Intelligence Survey. The comprehensive survey included insights from over 300 IT professionals responsible for malware detection, analysis, and response within their organizations, and provides valuable and surprising insights into the evolving threat intelligence landscape as well as the challenges IT professionals face today. Additionally, the findings reveal pain points, maturity levels, and strategies adopted by organizations to manage the current threat landscape and how to prepare for future challenges.

Threat actors leverage malware as an initial foothold to infiltrate targeted infrastructures and move laterally to gain long-term access, cause damage, or exfiltrate data and trade secrets. To combat these threats effectively, organizations rely on actionable threat intelligence gathered through sandboxes and advanced malware analysis technologies and processes. This proactive approach enables organizations to fortify their infrastructure defenses, enhance incident response capabilities, and tailor security strategies based on specific threats they are likely to encounter.

"Threat intelligence plays a crucial role in safeguarding critical assets," said Jan Miller, CTO of Threat Analysis at OPSWAT. "Understanding the evolving threat landscape empowers organizations to stay one step ahead of malicious actors, and in this rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape, it becomes the critical strategic advantage."

Key Research Findings:

  • Threat intelligence is a work in progress: 62% of organizations recognize the need for additional investments in tools and processes to enhance their threat intelligence capabilities. Only 22% have fully matured threat intelligence programs in place, with most indicating that they are only in the early stages or need to make additional investments in tools and processes.
  • Challenges are ubiquitous: The survey reveals that organizations face common challenges, including detecting both known and unknown malware (68%), grappling with inadequate signature-based solutions (67%), and dealing with fragmented tools (54%).  
  • AI optimism outpaces skepticism and usage: While only 11% of respondents currently use AI for threat detection, 56% of security professionals indicated they are optimistic about the use of it in the future, and 27% are skeptical. 

Additionally, approximately half of all participants noted that phishing URLs and email were among the top concerns for file type and delivery methods – emphasizing the importance of advanced security measures such as Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), sandboxing, and link reputation checks.

OPSWAT is committed to empowering organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to protect critical infrastructures from emerging threats. As the threat landscape evolves, OPSWAT remains at the forefront of innovation by providing the tools and knowledge they need to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and stay ahead of the game.

For more information on OPSWAT's survey findings, please visit https://www.opswat.com/resources/reports/2023-threat-intelligence-trends.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

