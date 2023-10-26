OPSWAT to Inaugurate Global Headquarters and Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab at Tampa SkyCenter One

State-of-the-art facility to foster innovation, collaboration and cybersecurity advancements

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its global headquarters and innovative CIP Lab. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 1 at 4:15 p.m. at SkyCenter One in Tampa, Florida. This momentous event will include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT, alongside other distinguished OPSWAT executives.

OPSWAT to Inaugurate Global Headquarters and Critical Infrastructure Protection Lab

OPSWAT's new office, whose location was unveiled in 2022, was precisely crafted and completed in June this year, spanning nearly 32,000 square feet and overlooking Tampa's International Airport. Designed with an innovative open-concept layout, the space has been tailored to encourage collaboration and innovation among OPSWAT's dedicated employees, customers, and partners.

The heart of this cutting-edge facility is the CIP lab, an instrumental component of OPSWAT's global mission to safeguard critical infrastructure. The CIP lab has been replicated in offices and industry events globally, serving as interactive hubs dedicated to mapping operational technology (OT) and IT data flow. They showcase OPSWAT's unrivaled IT and OT cybersecurity capabilities, providing invaluable resources for partners, customers, and employees. Moreover, the CIP labs demonstrate OPSWAT's exceptional zero-trust solutions, showcasing their prowess in detecting, analyzing, and mitigating malware and zero-day attacks. Additionally, they offer insights into how specific customer environments respond to potential threats.

"We embarked on the journey to relocate our global headquarters to Tampa in 2021. After months of meticulous planning and constructing, we are thrilled to unveil this achievement with our local community and valued business partners," expressed Benny Czarny, OPSWAT's visionary Founder and CEO.

This milestone follows OPSWAT's recent operational expansions, including the establishment of offices and CIP labs earlier this year in key global locations such as Romania, India, Japan, and the UAE.

The inauguration ceremony will be followed by a reception, bringing together OPSWAT's dedicated employees, esteemed customers, and community partners to celebrate this remarkable achievement. The event marks a significant leap forward in OPSWAT's commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions and fostering innovation on a global scale.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.

