Optable Delivers Privacy-First Advertising Solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace

20 Dec, 2023

Optable's Service Gives Customers the Ability to Maximize Their Existing Footprint With New Privacy Safe Advertising Solutions on Google Cloud

MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising industry, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with a simple way to safely and securely match audience data with any partner.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud's infrastructure. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

"Bringing Optable to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the data collaboration and clean room solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Optable can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Founded by long-time collaborators Yves Poiré, Vlad Stesin, and Bosko Milekic, Optable was developed in response to significant changes introduced during the privacy era to managing, linking, and utilizing audience data. Optable deploys an interoperable approach to data collaboration and seamlessly integrates with ad delivery platforms, ensuring smooth collaboration and a safe and secure environment to match audience data.

"Privacy isn't just a checkbox; it's the cornerstone of ethical data collaboration," said Bosko Milekic, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "Optable's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools and technologies necessary to achieve safe and efficient handling of audience data. This ensures they can maximize their reach while maintaining ethical standards in data usage."

Google Cloud Marketplace users can view Optable's listing for more information or get in touch with Optable directly to find out more.

About Optable
Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

