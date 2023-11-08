Optable Joins the AWS Partner Network

News provided by

Optable

08 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

An Interoperable Advertising Clean Room Solution Now Available through the AWS Partner Network

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising industry, announced today that it has joined the software partner path of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

Optable empowers publishers with a comprehensive suite of innovative capabilities, including privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) and data clean room solutions, that permit publishers to collaborate with advertisers and other partners without sharing personally identifiable information (PII) and other proprietary data. With Optable, publishers can enhance and better monetize their advertising offerings through data-driven approaches, and advertisers have a flexible way to leverage and compare first-party data in a privacy-safe manner.

"Optable is honored to join the AWS Partner Network," said Vlad Stesin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "Joining this network is a testament to the rigorous standards Optable meets every day for its clients and partners. Becoming an APN partner reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions within the advertising industry."

"From a data standpoint, AWS is a major player in the media and advertising space, and we now have the ability, directly through Optable, to execute on our full suite of insight-led, data-informed strategies with a truly interoperable solution. I think this is a huge step forward in the future of supporting data collaboration across the digital advertising landscape," said Mike Nuzzo, SVP, Head of Data Solutions, Hearst Magazines.

As an APN member, Optable joins a global network of 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

For more information, please visit our APN partner page.

About Optable
Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising landscape in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit https://optable.co/.

Contact:
Michael Vaughan
(813) 210-1706
[email protected] 

SOURCE Optable

Also from this source

Optable Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Optable Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Optable today announced that it has been recognized as a one to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.