Optable Joins the AWS Partner Network

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) data collaboration platform and clean room solution designed for the advertising industry, announced today that it has joined the software partner path of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

Optable empowers publishers with a comprehensive suite of innovative capabilities, including privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) and data clean room solutions, that permit publishers to collaborate with advertisers and other partners without sharing personally identifiable information (PII) and other proprietary data. With Optable, publishers can enhance and better monetize their advertising offerings through data-driven approaches, and advertisers have a flexible way to leverage and compare first-party data in a privacy-safe manner.

"Optable is honored to join the AWS Partner Network," said Vlad Stesin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "Joining this network is a testament to the rigorous standards Optable meets every day for its clients and partners. Becoming an APN partner reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions within the advertising industry."

"From a data standpoint, AWS is a major player in the media and advertising space, and we now have the ability, directly through Optable, to execute on our full suite of insight-led, data-informed strategies with a truly interoperable solution. I think this is a huge step forward in the future of supporting data collaboration across the digital advertising landscape," said Mike Nuzzo, SVP, Head of Data Solutions, Hearst Magazines.

As an APN member, Optable joins a global network of 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising landscape in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit https://optable.co/ .

