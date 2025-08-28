OPTEL Acquires Vanguard Robotics to Accelerate Innovation in Pharma Automation

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEL Group, a global leader in pharmaceutical traceability and supply chain solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Vanguard Robotics, an expert in end-of-line collaborative robot (cobot) automation. This strategic move reinforces OPTEL's commitment to innovation and positions the company at the forefront of pharmaceutical automation.

Accelerating Growth in a Booming Market

Louis Roy, Founder and CEO of OPTEL, Olivier Laboissionnière and Nicolas Francoeur, co-owners of Vanguard Robotics. OPTEL Logo

The global collaborative robotics market is projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 30–40%. Cobots represent one of the fastest-growing segments in industrial automation.

In the United States, workforce challenges, including an aging population and a shrinking pool of labor, are pushing manufacturers to adopt automation solutions that can deliver rapid ROI, often within 12 to 24 months. By integrating Vanguard's robotics technology, OPTEL is uniquely positioned to help pharmaceutical manufacturers address these labor constraints while enhancing profitability and operational efficiency.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution of our longstanding collaboration", said Louis Roy, Founder and CEO of OPTEL. "Combining Vanguard's expertise with our proven track-and-trace and vision systems allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers — improving line efficiency, mitigating labor constraints, and boosting profitability. It aligns perfectly with our mission to empower pharmaceutical manufacturers through innovative, integrated solutions that go beyond compliance."

A Shared Vision for Efficient Manufacturing

Founded in 2018, Vanguard Robotics has earned a strong reputation for its collaborative robotic systems designed specifically for regulated pharmaceutical environments. Its turnkey palletizing solutions integrate seamlessly into existing lines, helping pharmaceutical companies increase efficiency and reduce labor dependency, all without disrupting operations.

"Joining forces with OPTEL allows us to scale our impact globally", said Olivier Laboissionnière, co-owner of Vanguard Robotics. "Together, we're redefining automation in pharma with faster deployment, smarter integration, and a relentless focus on quality and compliance."

Looking Ahead

OPTEL's commitment to continuous innovation drives strategic acquisitions that transform the industry. This acquisition expands OPTEL's automation capabilities beyond traditional vision and track-and-trace systems, positioning the company as a true turnkey manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical sector.

Vanguard customers will benefit from OPTEL's global support and service infrastructure, extensive line integration expertise, and strong financial foundation.

ABOUT OPTEL

OPTEL provides traceability solutions that help industries like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, consumer goods, metal and mineral, and more ensure compliance, improve supply chain visibility and transparency. Founded in 1989, OPTEL is a Certified B Corp headquartered in Canada, with sites in Germany, Ireland, India, and Brazil. Trusted worldwide, we track billions of products every year. Follow us on Linkedin.

For more information, visit www.optelgroup.com

ABOUT Vanguard Robotics

Founded in 2018, Vanguard Robotics Inc . simplifies pharmaceutical packaging automation through smart, collaborative solutions that boost efficiency and reduce complexity. Specializing in end-of-line cobot automation, Vanguard helps pharma manufacturers increase productivity and lower labor dependency with systems designed for regulated environments. Vanguard Robotics works closely with manufacturers to deliver tailored, validated automation that meets strict industry standards.

CONTACT: Michèle Arcand, Marketing Director - OPTEL, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759647/Optel_Group_OPTEL_Acquires_Vanguard_Robotics_to_Accelerate_Innov.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759646/Optel_Group_OPTEL_Acquires_Vanguard_Robotics_to_Accelerate_Innov.jpg